Robert Lewandowski is a life legend in the Champions League. The Polish striker has scored his 72nd goal against Lazio in the top European club competition, which means sneaking into the podium of top scorer. Lewandowski unseats Raúl as third top scorer, although still far from the ‘two great’ gunners of the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 134 goals and Messi, who has 119 goals. Almost unattainable for the rest of mortal.

The Bayern striker has scored 55 goals with the Bavarian club jersey and 17 with his previous team, Borussia Dortmund. His first goal was scored on October 19, 2011 against Olimpiacos.

List of the top ten scorers:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: 134

2. Messi; 118

3. Lewandowski: 72 goals

4. Raúl: 71 goals

5. Benzema: 69 goals

6. Van Nistelrooy: 56 goals

7. Henry: 50 goals

8. Di Stéfano: 49 goals

9. Ibrahimovic: 48 goals

-. Shevchenko: 48 goals