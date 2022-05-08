Robert Lewandowski, the Polish striker, he could have his days numbered at Bayern Munich, where he has been a great figure.

Apparently the striker is not satisfied with the contract renewal proposal made by the famous German club, so he would consider leaving the team.

Lewandowski, whose contract ends in 2023, is given the option to extend it for one more season. That is, until 2024, but the attacker is looking for a longer contract. In addition, the economic offer would not be to his complete liking either.

Barcelona goes with everything

In that scenario appears Barcelona, ​​which, according to the Spanish press, is serious and with everything to be able to sign the Polish star.

“Star signing” is the front page of this Monday’s SPORT newspaper. His article speaks precisely of the Catalan team’s interest in signing Robert.

“The Pole’s record oscillates around 15 million euros net per season, with a bonus that can reach up to an additional 5 million euros,” says SPORT.

It is said that to sign Lewandowski the cost would be around 40 million euros, which would be the same figure that the Catalan club would be willing to offer.

Barcelona focused its objectives on the Pole, after it has apparently ruled out Haaland. It is said in Spain that this week could be decisive to advance in a negotiation.

