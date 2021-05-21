Berlin (AFP)

One goal is all that is needed by the Polish international scorer Robert Lewandowski, to break the record that he shares with Gerd Muller in the number of goals scored in one season of the German Football League «40», when Bayern Munich hosts in front of its fans for the first time since March 2020 Augsburg tomorrow “Saturday” is part of the “34th stage” and the last.

After he scored a penalty kick in a 2-2 draw against his host Freiburg last week, Lewandowski equaled the record for the “defender” Bayern legend for 49 years when he achieved this feat in the 1971-72 season.

Therefore, the opportunity is available for “LIVA”, the top scorer in the league in six of the last eight seasons, to be alone in history, when the Bavarian giant receives his counterpart Augsburg in front of the fans returning to the Allianz Arena for the first time, after more than 14 months, due to the repercussions of the outbreak of the Corona virus.

Olf Kirsten, 55, a former Bayer Leverkusen striker, who was among the top scorer of the Bundesliga three times during the 1990s, predicted, “I think he will score two goals at the end of the week and break the record.” However, I hope things will remain as they are Because Gerd Muller was my role model. ”

After the title of “Bundesliga” was decided for the ninth year in a row, Bayern’s coronation ceremony will take place after the final whistle, and the match will also be a farewell to coach Hanzi Flick, who will leave at the end of the season. Reports link him with a move to take over the national team, succeeding Joachim Low, after the European Cup finals this summer.

It will also be the last game for defenders Jerome Boateng, Austrian David Alaba and Spanish midfielder Javi Martinez, whose contracts that expire at the end of the season have not been renewed.

Alaba’s next destination may be Real Madrid, as he leaves Munich with ten titles in the “Bundesliga”, a record he shares with his colleague Thomas Muller.

Although the stadium has a capacity of 75,000 people, only 250 people will be allowed, as 100 tickets were distributed to workers in the health sector and the other to some fans and employees.

With the decline in COVID-19 cases nationwide, other teams will also have the opportunity to welcome the masses. Union Berlin, which is close to qualifying for the new continental competition “Europa Conference League”, will receive two thousand fans in front of Leipzig, who secured the runners-up with his coach Julian Nagelsmann, who will go to the Bavarian coach next season.

The last two cards were decided in the Champions League before the final stage, with Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg joining Bayern and Leipzig.

But matters are still complicated at the bottom of the table, as only two points separate Colin, Werder Bremen and Armenia Bielefeld, who are struggling to avoid relegation and catch up with Schalke to the second division,

To avoid a direct relegation, Colin, the bottom runner, have to beat his club Schalke, hoping that the other two results will serve him.

As for Bremen, who sacked coach Florian Kohfeldt, in an attempt to save his season, he is in the sixteenth place, who is in the play-off, with the team that ranks third in the second division, and hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach in the final stage.

Bremen played in the play-off matches last season and managed to overcome the Heidenheim hurdle, thanks to goals scored away from home and staying in the Elite League.

As for Bielefeld, the fifteenth, is required to win against host Stuttgart if he wants to ensure that he remains with the elite clubs without anticipating any other results.

The opportunity will be available for the Norwegian Erling Haaland to score his 40th goal in all competitions with Borussia Dortmund this season, when he receives Bayer Leverkusen, while it may be his last match in Dortmund, in light of the desire of major European clubs to obtain his services.

Dortmund ended the season in a wonderful way, after suffering from poor results in a certain period, which threatened his participation in the Champions League, scoring six successive victories in the league, and the German Cup title at the expense of Leipzig 4-1, in which Haaland scored two goals.

England’s Jadeon Sancho, who scored the other two goals in the final, four goals and two assists in his last three matches with his team, will look to give his best and put pressure on England coach Gareth Southgate to summon him to the “Three Lions” squad in the upcoming European Cup.