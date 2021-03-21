Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Bayern Munich’s top scorer Robert Lewandowski expresses his great admiration for football legends throughout the ages. He puts up a list of the stars he adored from his early years and tries to imitate them after that, but when the Bild newspaper asked him about the star he considered the best in all times, he refused Identifying a specific player, and he said: There is not only one player who can be nominated for the title of the best of all time, as each era is distinguished by its stars. He added: There are always exceptional stars in every era of time, and during the last twenty or thirty years, for example, there have appeared stars with the extraordinary ability to facilitate difficult matters and make them simple, such as Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, Brazilian Ronaldo, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and others.

And Lewandowski, 32, who is now considered one of those stars who will witness the history of football as one of the legends of this game, continued: I remember when I was six years old, there was only one player I adored, which was Italian Roberto Baggio, and then he became his countryman Alessandro Del Piero. After that, my idol in football, but I was too young to distinguish the style of either of them in the game, and then I was dazzled by the French Thierry Henry, Arsenal legend, with his moves, launches and scoring goals, and I was trying to imitate him in everything.

The international Goal website, which reported Lewandowski’s statements to the Bild newspaper, stated that “Leva” itself has become entitled to be among these legendary stars, as long as it has continued for years to shine and score goals at an unprecedented rate.

The site said: This Polish star, who seems to have reached the pinnacle of his art and maturity, every season proves that he still has a lot to offer, and for the beautiful football fans to enjoy, and he continues to improve and develop his performance, and has really succeeded in proving his worth by being one of the most prominent World football stars throughout its history.