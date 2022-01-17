Disciplined and hardworking Robert Lewandowski he had to work hard to get to the top and to be the best player of 2021 today, according to the vote organized by the fifa. But it was not always like this. After some Pilatunas in his youth, the Pole, the winner of the The Best For the second consecutive year, he set a goal: to succeed in football.

It was not easy at the beginning. He had a rebellious character and was very thin. The first thing had to tame him. For the second, the goal of training six hours a day was set, to gain muscle mass. Trained at the Legia Warsaw school, the coach he had at that club, Krzystof Sikorski, recommended that he eat bacon to gain weight.

But there was another formula that he liked better. He was a fan of the sweet and his mother, Iwona, who had been a professional volleyball player, applied another formula: every time he scored a goal, she bought him a cake.

However, despite his efforts, Legia Warsaw released him and it was a hard blow for him. In those days he showed his rebellious character: once he threw a table at one of his teachers because he failed an exam. In another, he threw bananas at police. And once he took out his parents’ car, without permission and without having a driver’s license, to race with his friends.

The turning point of his career was in 2006, at the age of 18. His father, Krzysztof Lewandowski, who had also played soccer, died of a heart attack. He began to apply a maxim that his father taught him: “Do now what you can do later.”

He had to start again from the bottom, when Legia Warsaw released him in 2004. He went to play in the Polish third division, Znicz Pruszkow. And in 2008 he was signed by another of his country’s historic clubs, Lech Poznan, in exchange for 350,000 euros. There, in two seasons, he was champion of the Polish Cup and the Super Cup and in 2010 he was the top scorer in the League. He was ready to make the leap into a larger market. Or so he thought.

The tough start in Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski, a Polish footballer for Bayern Munich, is considered one of the best strikers in the world.

From Lech Poznan he went to Borussia Dortmund, from Germany, who paid 4.5 million euros for him. But the beginning was very hard. He was barely able to score nine goals in his first season and due to his lack of skill in finishing, he earned a nickname that today would sound unfair: ‘Chancentod’ (the chance killer).

While the fans wondered why they had paid so much money for such a fragile attacker, his coach in Dortmund, Jürgen Klopp, threw him hard ammunition: “I expected more play, more goals and that he would withstand contact better. It’s not at his level,” he said. In fact, in that first season, Lewandowski was not even a regular starter: he had to fight for the position against Paraguayan Lucas Barrios.

Klopp’s phrase, far from bringing him down, served as a stimulus. In his first year at Dortmund, despite everything, he was champion. And he repeated the title in the 2011/12 season, in which he already scored 22 goals in 34 games. He scored another 24 in 2012/13 and was the top scorer in the Bundesliga in 2013/14, with 20 goals.

But his definitive explosion came in the 2012/13 Champions League, in which Borussia Dortmund reached the final and he reported ten goals, four of them against Real Madrid, who have dreamed of having him in their ranks ever since. However, instead of going to Spain, in 2014 he changed clubs within Germany itself: he ended his contract with Dortmund and went free to Bayern Munich.

“Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world and is on a par with Madrid and Barcelona. A change of club would not be an advance in my career because here we can win all the titles. In addition, I feel totally comfortable in Munich”, he said about the relationship with his current club.

In addition to his ability to score, Lewandowski is also a player interested in the collective. “I am a player who often thinks about the team. Of course, I also want to score goals. But when I see that I can create space for my colleagues, then I do it – for example, if I have two rivals with me, then my teammates can have a better position. And that’s good!” he once said.

Josep Guardiola took great advantage of that ability, who had already been at Bayern for a year when Lewandowski arrived. “With Pep you can learn something new in each training session; I am a better player after having worked with him”, he pointed out.

Before arriving at Bayern, in 2013, he married Anna Stachurska, a professional karate fighter, winner of two bronze medals and one silver in the world championships of this sport, but who is also a nutritionist, with whom he now has two children.

Anna became a fundamental part of Lewandowski’s care and training, drawing up a specific diet for him that she complemented with work in the gym, with equipment set up at home, and yoga sessions.

The diet of a scorer

Photo: Peter Kneffel / EFE

The diet was even copied by his colleagues. “There is always tuna for breakfast, some crazy and very specific things,” said Thiago Cionek. “It is a different way of preparing and eating, which was essential for him as an athlete. Even other players on the national team follow his diet. At least five.”

Robert’s meals always start with dessert. He does not eat anything that has gluten or lactose, and in the days before the games he consumes carbohydrates and glucose. After the games, his diet is based on vegetables and avocado. And, of course, the same formula with which he began his career continues to accompany him: sweetness, specifically, dark chocolate.

“Many times I don’t know what he puts on my plate, but he makes me eat things that are good for me,” Lewandowski once said of his wife’s diet.

In 2020, the Pole managed to break the dominance that the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo had brought since 2009, with the only exception of 2018, when the Croatian Luka Modric had to reach a world final and win the Champions League to be able to obtain the trophy of The Best.

And in 2021, with his goals, he was a candidate for the Ballon d’Or, which Messi finally won, generating a lot of controversy. His revenge is now, with the award confirming that the Pole was the best.

Lewandowski completed a magnificent 2021 in which he won the Bundesliga and the German Super Cup in addition to scoring 69 goals throughout a calendar year (2021). He also surpassed Gerd Müller’s historic record after scoring 41 goals in the same season in the Teutonic league.

At 33 years old, Lewandowski has already shown everyone his courage and reaffirms the promise he made to his father when he died: ‘I can’t give up, I’m going to show what kind of player I am and what they’ve been missing’.

