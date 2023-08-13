Robert Lewandowski (Warsaw, 34 years old) is much more than Barcelona’s goalscorer. He is the franchise player of a club overwhelmed by his economic ghosts, but that this Sunday begins in Getafe (9:30 p.m., DAZN) the defense of the League title. The Pole does not escape that responsibility. He enjoys her. Dressed in training clothes, the striker appears in the press room at the Ciudad Deportiva and starts talking. He doesn’t hide, nor does he spare his time. On the contrary, he assures that he would have liked to stay for more minutes. He couldn’t, Xavi called to train.

Ask. Did you know that Catalans are called Poles?

Answer. Yes, I knew it. And I even thought it was better for me. Somehow, I would feel at home.

Q. But it’s derogatory.

R. The derogatory may just be a perception. In Serbia, for example, if they call you Polish they want to tell you that you are calm.

Q. Do you still think that children in Poland believe that they cannot be the best?

R. It is a matter of history. Until the late 1980s, Poland was communist. It no longer happens with my generation, but my parents’ generation did not have the opportunity to travel, meet and buy what they wanted. There was like a collective thought that you couldn’t be the best, that you couldn’t play in the big teams. Everything changed. But it has taken a long time to change that thinking. For the generation that follows me it will be different. For example, they have seen me at Bayern, now I am at Barça… I had that dream. I was able to fulfill it. They can also do it. It no longer matters where you are from, it matters what you want to be.

Q. Is he the best athlete in the history of Poland?

R. I do not think about that. It is impossible to compare the different moments in history. I’m not interested in being the most popular. I’m interested in being in a position where I can help.

Q. For example?

R. In Germany, I came across Poles who told me that it had made their position at work easier for them. People in Germany were not very open or friendly towards Poles. Some thanked me. They told me that every time he scored, his co-workers, who were Bayern fans, were happier. And those goals made their day to day life more enjoyable for the Poles.

Robert Lewandowski, in the Sports City of Barcelona. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

Q. Is this the Barça you dreamed of playing for?

R. Many people asked me this question when I was at Bayern and there was talk of the possibility of me signing for Barcelona. He was at a club that is financially perfect and where he was comfortable. I had everything. I knew what each training session would be like and I think I could even play with my eyes closed with my teammates.

Q. So?

R. Arriving at Barça was a challenge, regardless of their financial situation. I knew it wouldn’t be the same as at Bayern and that I probably wouldn’t score as many goals, but I was interested in experiencing that process of adapting to a new club, new teammates, a new city and a new culture. I wanted to learn from these new situations. Soccer is not my life, it is part of it. And all that learning will serve me for the rest of my life. It’s important to keep in mind that Barcelona is a big super team and my dream was also to live in Spain and play in La Liga.

Q. The League has lost strength.

R. The League has its rules and I prefer not to analyze them. But, ultimately, the League has Real Madrid and Barcelona. And even though they have financial problems or cannot spend as much money as in the past, they continue to be Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Q. Why do your peers define you as a competitive animal?

R. It is a way of living football. But it’s not always like this. Sometimes I stay to the side and try to be relaxed.

Q. Gets it?

R. I don’t expect people to tell me what to do. I know my body, I know what I need and I know what helps me to be more prepared for matches. Sometimes it’s hard because I have to find the balance between not getting frustrated and staying positive.

Q. With your teammates or with your coach?

R. No, with myself. It is also true that I am an experienced player and I see spaces and movements that can help us as a team. When that happens I talk about it with my colleagues.

Q. Did you stop being a goalscorer to become a team player?

R. I’m interested in being part of the game. I carry inside that past in which I stayed in the area waiting for the ball. That stage in which I spent 90 minutes barely touching the ball and scored at 92. But I realized that playing like this didn’t make me happy. I didn’t enjoy it. That’s when I thought I had to change, that I had to get involved in building the game.

Q. Did you discuss it with your coaches?

R. First I thought about it and then, obviously, I have been talking about it with my coaches. And I need both. There are times when I have to be close to the central defenders, feel the contact and test the distance. It helps me to be in the area to feel the tempos at the moment of making decisions, as it is also necessary that they look for me in plays that I cannot finish. That helps me to measure the distances, to put pressure on the defenses. If you have the ball in the area five times, it is not the same as having it only once. But it’s also important for me to get out of the box and create space. The more in contact I am with the ball, the finer I am in the area. It is the combination of the two things. They are small details that change a game. It happens to the center forwards and the goalkeepers. They are two positions that have an individual behavior within the collective.

Q. Is it true that of the instinct of the scorer?

R. Yes, but if you don’t practice match situations in training there is no instinct that works.

Q. And is it possible to be a great goalscorer and be a good guy?

R. It is a difficult question. It depends on what it means to be a good guy. The scorer does not have to be selfish, but he does have to think selfishly.

Q. How is that?

R. When you think selfishly, the first thought that comes to mind is to attack the goal and score. And if you are faster than the center back you can get it. But if you don’t think selfishly, you can waste time making decisions. And sometimes, if that happens, it’s already too late. What I want to tell you is that you have to know how to choose the moment in which to be selfish. It is not always achieved.

Q. Tell me about your coaches. Tell me about Klopp.

R. He is a fantastic human being. He knows how to combine perfectly when he has to be like a father with the player and when to be demanding on the pitch.

Q. Guardiola.

R. On a tactical level, another way of understanding the game. He gives you 100% and demands 100% from you. For me that was not difficult, on the contrary. I understood it. I talked a lot with him. He helped me position myself for when the ball reached the area. However, he always told me that once the ball was in the box, he couldn’t help me. “In the area you know more than me,” he told me.

Q. Ancelotti.

R. He gave me a lot of confidence. He used the right words to awaken things within me that helped me progress.

Q. Was Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern?

R. No, I never felt that he was younger than me. He has great knowledge of the game. He sometimes does not understand football. You have the players, you have the tactics and yet, for reasons that I can’t explain, it doesn’t work. I think that’s the point of the game, right? You can’t explain everything. It’s too complex.

