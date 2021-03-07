Berlin (AFP)

Polish international striker Robert Lewandowski led his current team, Bayern Munich, to turn the tables on his former home and team, Borussia Dortmund, by scoring a hat-trick that settled the “Clasiker” 4-2, at the top of the twenty-fourth stage of the German football championship.

And Borussia Dortmund hit hard at the start of the match, scoring a brace in the second and ninth minutes through the Norwegian Arling Haaland, raising his score to 19 goals in second place on the scorers’ list, with the participation of Eintracht Frankfurt, the Portuguese international striker Andre Silva.

But the guests paid the price of early progress dearly because the Bavarian club also responded strongly, achieving a wonderful “Remontada” that scored four goals, whose hero was Lewandowski with a “hat-trick” in the 26th, 44th and 90th minutes, raising his score to 31 goals this season at the top of the scorers list, After Leon Goritska gave him the first lead in the match in the 88th minute, he scored the third goal.

It is the “sixth classic” in a row in which Lewandowski scored at least a double, knowing that he is his historic goal in the league with 21 goals, 20 of which are with Bayern.

The European and world champions strengthened their yield with 55 points, regaining the lead by two points from Leipzig, who snatched them temporarily, for three hours, after his big victory over Freiburg by 3 goals.

Bayern Munich coach Hanzi Flick said: “It is so now, as soon as our opponents have a chance, we are punished, but after 2-0 we saw that the team woke up completely, we moved, we showed that we are not giving up, in the end our victory is deserved, because we were the dominant team for 60 or 70 minutes ».

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund stuck at 39 points, losing its ninth this season and the first after two consecutive wins, and dropped to sixth place.

Dortmund’s loss came before it hosted Seville, Spain, next Tuesday, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League final, noting that he won 2-3 first-leg away.

“We started the match in a great way, and ended it badly,” said his coach, Eden Terzic. “We had a great opportunity to go 3-0 up, and that was perhaps the turning point.”

The “yellow” team played the match in the absence of more than one main player, most notably Englishman Jaidon Sancho, Portuguese Rafael Guerrero, and Belgian Axel Vetsel.