Minister asked for a highlight, which resets the score and sends analysis to the physical plenary; it was 5-2 to keep current rules

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) suspended this Thursday (16.Feb.2023) the judgment on the competences of the Military Justice. Minister Ricardo Lewandowski asked for a highlight, which resets the score and determines that the analysis resumes in the physical plenary of the Court, with a debate between ministers. No date has yet been set for the trial to resume.

The case was being judged in the virtual plenary of the Supreme Court. In this format, there is no debate and ministers cast their votes in the Court’s electronic system. The score was 5-2 to maintain the current range of Military Justice.

In addition to prosecuting and judging members of the Armed Forces for crimes in the exercise of their functions, the Military Justice is responsible for analyzing cases related to the performance of military personnel in GLO operations (guarantee of law and order), civil defense activities, patrolling border areas and in elections, when requested by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

The understanding that was winning was presented by the rapporteur, Minister Marco Aurélio (already retired). The ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux and Dias Toffoli accompanied the rapporteur. Edson Fachin and Ricardo Lewandowski disagreed.

Even with the trial paralyzed, ministers who wish can still enter their votes in the electronic system until 11:59 pm on Friday (Feb 17), when the virtual trial will end. All votes must be cast again when the case is tried in the physical plenary.

The only one to be kept is that of Marcus Aurelius. Rule defined by the Court in June 2022 established that votes of retired ministers made in the virtual plenary should remain valid when the process is transferred to the physical plenary.

According to the rapporteur, the role of the Armed Forces in guaranteeing law and order, in patrolling border areas and in civil defense actions, “even in exceptional circumstances, it signals the realization of the essence of the military statute in each and every modern State: the protection, even in times of peace, of national sovereignty”.

According to the Constitution, it is up to the Military Justice to prosecute and judge military crimes “defined by law”.

The action was filed by the then Attorney General of the Republic, Roberto Gurgel, in 2013. He questioned an excerpt from a law 1999, which established norms for the organization, preparation and employment of the Armed Forces. The standard listed as “military activity” for the purpose of framing various actions in Military Justice.

The law lists as subsidiary attributions of the Armed Forces, for example, cooperating with federal agencies in repressing crimes of “national or international repercussion” in the shape of “Logistical, intelligence, communications and instruction support”.

Another subsidiary attribution defined in the law is patrolling, searches and arrests in flagrante delicto in regions along the land border, at sea and in inland waters.

In the view of the then PGR, the norm provoked an expansion of the powers of the Military Justice and is incompatible with provisions of the Constitution.

The questioned law, according to the agency, “establishes a privileged forum without the crime being related to typically military functions” and call it a military crime “what is not, distorting the constitutional system of competences”.

“But, above all, the expansion of this jurisdiction undermines the entire regime of fundamental rights inscribed in our Magna Carta, as shown by the experiences that reached the Inter-American Court of Human Rights”said Gurgel.