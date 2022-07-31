It tasted good. After a lot of wrangling with the top brass of Bayern Munich (Oliver Kahn, Uli Hoeness, Hasan Salihamidžic, tough guys if there are any), Robert Lewandowski managed to break the link with the German club and sign for FC Barcelona. He is very happy to start a new – and last? – Stage in Spanish football.

He had one year left on his contract, but he stated that he didn’t want to continue there and we already know that when a footballer doesn’t want to continue, you have to open the door for him. The player always gets away with it, whether he has a contract or not. And in the case of the Pole, his decision was so blunt from the first day that he shook all the estates in Bavaria: “My story at Bayern Munich is over! I don’t see any way to continue playing at the club, ”he declared surprisingly on May 30 last. “I don’t want to play there anymore! Bayern is a serious club and I don’t think it will keep me just because it can legally. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don’t hold me back,” he added.

Photo: Marcin Chloewinsk. Efei

The tug-of-war with Bayern for his departure

However, the other side responded firmly: “He has one more year left with us and I am 100 percent sure he will make it,” said Salihamidžic. In turn, Barcelona made its first offer of 30 million to take him away, which was considered ridiculous by the Bavarian leaders. “Barcelona should spare themselves the effort of making another offer for Lewandowski,” said Hoeness, the ever-threatening Munich Mastiff. In the end, as Robert was not willing to give an iota, they released him in exchange for 45 million euros plus another 5 depending on objectives. If you think that in just one year he was free, it doesn’t seem like a bad deal. However, the refusal to transfer him and the fear of losing him were justified: you don’t get scorers these days, the ones that exist are armored, and those who may be accessible are far from the guarantees that the Warsaw gunner gives. Bayern also failed to replace Alaba and now, to try to plug the hole he left, they had to spend 67 million on De Ligt.

Lewandowski arrived in Munich at the age of 26 and achieved truly fabulous goals: 344 goals in 375 games and 19 championship titles, including 8 Bundesligas, the European Champions League, the Club World Cup. And while there he twice received the FIFA The Best award. They were eight golden years.

Lewandowski may well have been influenced by his former teammate David Alaba’s success at Real Madrid. After eleven seasons at Bayern, at the end of his contract and after very long negotiations for his renewal, Alaba did not accept the club’s offer and went to the Bernabéu, following the advice of Israeli agent Pini Zahavi. As well as getting him a larger stipend, Zahavi earned the Austrian a €17.7M signing bonus; to the father of the defender, €6.3 million and another €5.2 million for Zahavi himself, the most feared white shark in Europe (he removed Neymar from Barcelona). Hoeness then called Zahavi a “greedy piranha.” And now he took the super scorer from them, because Lewandowski belongs to Zahavi’s team.

Robert Lewandowski, with the Bundesliga top scorer trophy last year.



It is a hard blow for Bayern and for German football. They are not in a position to retain their figures if they receive the call from England or Spain. And if a club as solid as Bayern can’t, then which one in Beckenbauer’s homeland? The two stars left him, Haaland left Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City, where he will multiply his salary by ten. The most irritating thing is that the Polish footballer rose up to go to a club with enormous institutional, sporting and economic problems like Barça. In the case of Lewandowski, he did not leave for money, since he will receive the same in the Barça team as in Munich, €12.6 million per year free of taxes. The reasons are others. There is a slight suspicion that he did not empathize with the haughty young coach Julian Nagelsmann. What is certain is that he was looking for the downtown lights. And the center is Spain. The League provides three times the recognition of the Bundesliga, a strong but opaque medium, with little visibility abroad. Lewandowski must think that, if he had spent the last two years in Catalonia, even without winning tournaments, he would have won a Ballon d’Or. Any achievement there has greater resonance than in Germany.

However, the exit was ugly. A supercrac that was to enter the Bayern Hall of Fame goes out the back door, forcing goodbye. It is when one wonders why the contracts are signed. If a professional asks for four years of agreement and they give it to him, why does he stand up before fulfilling them? For the footballer there are no rules, he does what he wants. If he is doing well, he wants to leave, if it is going very badly, like Umtiti, a former athlete for four years because a knee prostrated him, he clings to his millionaire contract like a centipede and nobody can get him out.

The panorama that Lewandowski finds in Barcelona

What do we imagine of Lewandowski in Barcelona? In twenty days he will be 34 years old, he is a super athlete, he has not had injuries and is impeccable, his intelligence will allow him to quickly adapt to the environment and his teammates, as it was when he went from Lech Poznan to Dortmund and from there to Bayern. He showed immediate performance. But he goes to a more competitive football, Bayern has no rivals in Germany, Spain is different. And he starts with 34 springs, although the current footballer has stretched the years of performance thanks to care, especially food. He will share an attack with a former Borussia player, Aubameyang, with whom in the 2013-2014 season they scored 44 goals between them.

There is a lot of enthusiasm for Xavi’s team due to the arrival of the Pole and also the left-handed Raphinha, a fine striker. Plus the youth Pedri, Ansu Fati, Gavi, starters of the Spanish team. But they must resolve the issue of defense, which has been disastrous for the last seven years. And in soccer, who does not know how to defend, he loses.

Julian Nagelsmann wants to enter the circle of the great world coaches, but this is a first stain: shortly after he arrives, the crack goes away. He prefers to go rowing against the current at the Camp Nou. Disgusted, the German coach launched a poisoned dart: “Barcelona is the only club that does not have money, but signs whoever they want.” A meaningless phrase, Bayern has already collected the 45 million, it means that Barça does have. Where he gets it from is another story. La Liga also showed its prestige: being in the Premier League, Raphinha ruled out Chelsea to go to Barcelona. And then he did the exact same thing the Frenchman Koundé. The glitter that gives Spanish football does not have any other.

last tango…

Jorge Barraza

For the time

@JorgeBarrazaOK