Lewandowski’s arrival at can Barça was full of surprises and quite pleasant. The Blaugrana team, seeking to strengthen and strengthen the team after a negative transition in terms of finances, hired the Pole Robert Lewandowski with the intention that, with the help of the gunner, they will win titles throughout the season.
Joan Laporta and mateu alemany they did everything possible to hire the Pole, who had a good track record at the Bavarian club Bayern Munich. His goals were his biggest attraction when putting the checkbook for him. Barça needed a card in attack that could convert all possible goal opportunities and the man born in warsawWithout a doubt, he was the right man.
The second round of LaLiga officially began and Robert Lewandowski already adds the impressive amount of 14 goals in only 16 games. A figure that, despite the fact that it sounds easy, there are some variables that usually prevent any newly arrived signing from achieving these numbers, for example: adaptation times. Apparently, the word “adaptation” did not exist in the Polish dictionary.
The sports newspaper Sports world, spoke with ‘Lewy’ about the number of goals that he already achieved with FC Barcelona in the first round. During the conversation, the striker was asked if he welcomed signing the 30 goals in his first season with Barça, a record that a legend has sealed; Romario. The Brazilian when he arrived in Barcelona, promised 30 goals the day of his presentation. Boy, did he have confidence in himself.
Lewandowski, has a goal average of 0.875 per game in League. The Pole decided not to get completely wet by answering that “would not be bad“To achieve this figure that has the name of Romario. There is still a long way to go and for him to achieve this goal that will surely make the Blaugrana fans very excited.
