The Giallorossi goalkeeper found the net against Monterosi Tuscia thanks to a free kick just outside his area. And the strange case of homonymy with the Barcelona striker drives the web crazy

Lewandowski scored. Not new, of course. After all, he has scored more than 500 in his career. Then you go to see the identity card and his name is not Robert, he is not 34 years old, he has never won the Champions League or even a German championship. But above all he is not a forward and does not play for Barcelona. So what? One could think of a mistake but today Lewandowski really scored a goal, but he plays for Messina in Serie C and is a goalkeeper. And he did it from 80 meters away.

GOLLONZO – It doesn’t happen every day to see a Lewandowski score at the Franco Scoglio in Messina. The goalkeeper victim (not at all innocent) of the feat is that of Monterosi Tuscia, a team from the province of Viterbo who went away to Sicily. On the 33rd, beating a free kick just outside his penalty area, Michal Lewandowski – Polish, as the best known but unrelated striker – shoots a ball towards Monterosi’s halfway point. The Lazio colleague Alia lets it bounce and is overtaken by the trajectory. He ball in the net, doubling for Messina and ultrà in raptures for a technical gesture that will be talked about in the city (and not only) for days. See also Lewandowski sinks Gattuso in the 93rd minute: Valencia falls again with Barça

HISTORY – Thus an already historic match, with the kick-off at 12 against the expensive bills, became memorable. After the prowess of the Giallorossi extreme defender, Monterosi brought the result to 2-1, suffered the third goal of the Sicilians a little later and then again shortened to Messina before the interval. 3-2 in the first 45 minutes and a goal by the goalkeeper. Crazier match than that is hard to find. Lewandowski will surely remember it for a long time. “I can say that I made a mistake in a postponement. I wanted to raise on the right side of the field, but the wind probably gave me a hand “, the Giallorossi goalkeeper specified. And a thought also went to his clumsy colleague:” I’m very sorry because these are unfortunate and unpleasant situations that can happen to anyone. And I’ve made a lot of mistakes too. “

Goalkeepers bomber – The network of the “Lewandowski of the Strait”, as it was immediately renamed, is making the rounds of the web. On the other hand, they are goals that rarely happen to see. The last to succeed, however, with an almost identical dynamic, was the Modena goalkeeper Riccardo Gagno against Imolese last April. His postponement to the 91st gave the Emilians 2-1 and three key points for the promotion to B. Messina wanted to joke about calling the homonymous Barcelona player into question. “Hey Lewy, look at this. Try to do the same ”is the tweet directed to the Polish striker published by the company complete with a video. Someone, however, writes that the Giallorossi goalkeeper is “the only Lewandowski to deserve the Golden Ball”. See also Barcelona - Real Madrid: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups

November 6 – 8:09 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lewandowski #scores #meters #Messinas #goalkeeper #Serie