Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Lewandowski scores for Bayern and ties the series against Villarreal

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2022
in Sports
Bayern Munich

Action from the game between Bayern and Villarreal.

Action of the game between Bayern and Villarreal.

They meet in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

Bayern Munich faces a difficult challenge against an emboldened Villarreal of Spain, in the second leg of the quarterfinals in the Champions League.

The first leg was 1-0 in favor of the Spanish team. This Tuesday the German team had to wait until the 52nd minute for their scorer, Robert Lewandwski scored the goal to lower the pressure, leveling the series.

