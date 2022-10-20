Barcelona played comfortably, without pressure, like every time Unay Emery visits Barcelona. Xavi remained faithful to his idea, but with changes. They were more than expected. The Tarrasa coach had placed too much trust in two players like Dembélé and Raphinha, but it was not answered with good performances. Hence, Ansu and Ferrán entered eleven as novelties, in addition to Frenkie de Jong who points out that he will be a starter in the big events and a great Marcos Alonso who showed that he can play as a central defender if the situation requires it.
Only half an hour was needed for Barcelona to close the game, but the feeling left by the 73,000 fans who came to the Camp Nou was not good. Why does only Barcelona play these games against teams that a priori are of a lower level? During sections of the game, a team could be felt in excess, something that was not seen against Real Madrid, Inter or Bayern. One of the most notable cases is that of Pedri. A player who only plays well when the wind blows in his favour. No one doubts the magic of the canary, but they do doubt that when it really should be differential, it is not.
Barcelona played the entire match in a constant positional attack. Hence the first goal was born. Villarreal in full transition trying to leave was penalized by an internship by Jordi Alba. This is how Lewandowski’s first came and only three minutes later the second with a magnificent shot from the edge of the area. In addition, Ansu saw the door again, good news for the Spanish team. This version of Fati is convincing. Three more points, just three behind the leader and to think about Athletic Club and Bayern. Barcelona expects brave bulls in the next matches.
#Lewandowski #scored #goals #minutes #put #Barcelona #track #victory
Leave a Reply