Minister of Justice gave an interview after the operation that arrested 3 suspects involved in the murder of the councilor

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, stated this Sunday (March 24, 2024) that the investigation work into the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Torres, will be closed “Per hour” by the Federal Police.

Lewandowski gave an interview to journalists after the PF operation that arrested 3 more suspects involved in the case. Were arrested:

Domingos Brazão advisor to the Rio de Janeiro Court of Auditors;

advisor to the Rio de Janeiro Court of Auditors; Chiquinho Brazão (Brazil-RJ Union), congressperson federal;

(Brazil-RJ Union), congressperson federal; Rivaldo Barbosaformer head of the Rio Civil Police.

PF agents also carried out another 12 search and seizure warrants in the capital of Rio de Janeiro at addresses belonging to other names linked to the investigation. The operation, called Murder Inc., was authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

According to the Minister of Justice, it is possible that new facts will be presented in the future, but, until this is done, the investigation that has been going on for 6 years is closed.

“The police in their investigations identified the principals and others involved in this matter, it is clear that new elements may emerge, but at this moment the work has been considered closed”, declared Lewandowski.

The crime occurred on March 14, 2018 and since 2019 the perpetrators of the crime, former police officers Ronnie Lessa and Élcio de Queiroz, have been arrested. Based on Queiroz's statement, the intermediaries of the crime were identified. Lessa's statement, approved by the STF this month, was the key point in identifying those who ordered the crime.

In the same interview, the general director of the PF, Andrei Rodrigues, stated that the corporation concluded that the Brazão brothers were the masterminds of the crime, but did not rule out that other actions could be taken from the prisons.

Andrei stated that the motivation for the crime is not unique and involves the entire context of militia operations, disputes over territories and regularization of subdivisions in Rio de Janeiro.

“What there are are several actions that involve councilwoman Marielle Franco, involving militias, territorial disputes, regularization of subdivisions and in that context where there was a scenario that culminated in this barbaric murder that created the entire chaotic situation in Rio de Janeiro“, he stated.

The Minister of Justice informed that the PF report has more than 400 pages and the evidence obtained in the investigation is “enough” so that the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) files a complaint against those involved. Based on the complaint, the STF must analyze whether or not the case should become a criminal action – which could lead to the conviction of the suspects. The case is in the 1st Panel of the Court.