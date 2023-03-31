Minister this Thursday (March 30) announced that he will anticipate retirement to April 11

Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), said that “I wouldn’t even dare make a suggestion” on behalf of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the chair he leaves at Court. The minister announced this Thursday (March 30, 2023) that he will anticipate his retirement to April 11, about 1 month before his 75th birthday. He also said that he did not talk about nominees with Lula, but that all the names considered have “impeccable legal trajectory”.