Minister of Justice states that the maximum security federal prison is “absolutely safe”; he monitors the operation on site

Around 500 agents from federal and state security forces are working to search for the 2 fugitives from the maximum security federal prison in Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte, the Minister of Justice and Public Security reported this Sunday (18.Feb.2024), Ricardo Lewandowski. According to him, the possible flaws have been corrected, so that the Mossoró prison is once again “absolutely safe and capable of holding the inmates there”.

“I have just been informed now that we have around 250 police officers from the different forces on each of the day and night shifts. Therefore, we have almost 500 police officers working to recapture these two fugitives. We are making every effort, identifying the weaknesses not only here in the Mossoró prison, but a scan has begun, an identification of possible weaknesses that, I think, do not exist in the other prisons”, declared.

Lewandowski's statement was the minister's second statement since he arrived this Sunday in Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte, to accompany the search for the 2 fugitives. In his first speech, he said that the escape does not affect the security of the country's 5 maximum security prisons. For him, it is a “momentary problem” what will be “overcome soon”.

Criminals Rogério da Silva Mendonça and Deibson Cabral Nascimento have been on the run since the early hours of Wednesday (14.Feb). After the case, the federal government removed the entire management of the penitentiary, temporarily appointed federal police officer Carlos Luis Vieira Pires as director and suspended visits, sunbathing and internal assistance at the prison. Furthermore, the Ministry of Justice reviewed equipment and security protocols in other federal penitentiaries in the country.

In addition to Mossoró, maximum security units are located in Catanduvas (PR), Campo Grande (MS), Porto Velho (RO) and Distrito Federal. Penitentiaries are the responsibility of the National Penitentiary Department, a body linked to the Ministry of Justice. Rogério and Deibson were the first inmates in the country's history to escape from one of these prisons.



reproduction Criminals Rogério and Deibson escaped from the Federal Penitentiary of Mossoró (RN) on Wednesday (14.Feb)

The two took a family hostage on Friday night (Feb 16) in a house 3 km from the penitentiary. They stole cell phones, food and held residents hostage for around 4 hours. Using telephone sets, they made calls to Rio de Janeiro. There is a suspicion that they are linked to the Red Command.

According to investigators, the forested search region makes the search difficult, although there are helicopters and drones providing air control. Now, the police are trying to track criminals using their cell phone signal. The hypothesis is that they are only leaving the forest at night to look for food and water.

