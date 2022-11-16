Robert Lewandowski has been banned for three games and Gerard Piqué for four after being sent off in the league game played by Barça at El Sadar against Osasuna. The striker has received a double punishment from the Competition Committee: one match for the double yellow card he received and two “for contempt or inconsideration” to the referee Gil Manzano.

The Polish striker touched his nose while leaving the field towards the changing room tunnel and the referee understood the gesture as punishable, as stated in the match report, a version that contrasts with that of the player, who stated that it was not directed at the collegiate but his coach Xavi Hernández. Lewandowski will not be able to play against Espanyol, Atlético de Madrid and Getafe.

“Once expelled and when he was heading towards the exit of the field, the player twice made a gesture of disapproval of the referee’s decision, consisting of putting his finger to his nose, and then pointing his thumb towards the referee”, points out the minutes. “When he was about to leave the field of play, he repeated the gesture again, looking towards the assistant referee No. 1 and in front of the fourth official”, concludes Gil Manzano in his writing.

Pique has been penalized for “insults, verbal offenses and insulting attitudes” after he addressed the referee at half-time to complain about Lewandowski’s sending off and the goal conceded to Osasuna. The Barca central defender has already retired from football and therefore will not serve the punishment after saying goodbye precisely in Pamplona.

“Have you seen what corner you have given us? You are the referee who has screwed us the most by far ”, is stated in the arbitration report regarding Piqué. “She is a fucking shame, I shit on your fucking mother.” The Barça player later clarified that he had never said such words but that a teammate of his had said them in the Barca dressing room next to Gil Manzano’s.

Barça will appeal the suspension of Lewandowski, author of 40% of the team’s goals, 13 in the League and 18 in total. The striker will not be able to play on December 31 against Espanyol at the Camp Nou, when the League resumes after the World Cup, nor will he be on the following day in the Metropolitan against Atlético. The third will take place against Getafe after the one that corresponded to him with Betis on the occasion of the Super Cup is postponed.

