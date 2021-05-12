Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The name of the Polish international Robert Lewandowski, “32,” has been mentioned a lot recently, as one of the stars who will leave Bayern Munich in the next “summer mercato”, especially after the departure of Hansi Flick, the former Bayern coach, and Naglisman assumed the technical leadership of the team.

But the newspaper «Toto Sport» was keen to know the truth from Lewandowski, who put the points above the letters, and said: I have a contract with Bayern and I am very happy here, we are talking about one of the best three or four clubs in Europe and the world.

He added: In order to be worthy of playing at Bayern, you have to accept an important rule, which is the need to win tournaments every year. The ambitions here are very high, and they must always be the best.

Lewandowski praised the former coach, Hansi Flick, but said: His departure will not change anything in the team’s policy, and all in it is that we will start a new chapter with Naglisman, and what Flick has achieved will remain recorded in the history of the club in golden letters.

Lewandowski said: We are Bayern, and therefore we must do our best to win all the championships again with Naglisman, and for myself nothing has changed for me with the departure of Flick and the arrival of Naglisman, as my mission with the first was to score the scorer, and it will continue with the second, and this is something I love him, but my happiness is complete when I score and my team wins.

It is worth noting that Lewandowski scored 39 goals so far this season in the German Bundesliga, but only one goal remains, to equal the record registered in the name of Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller.