Barcelona seeks to get closer to within three points of Atlético in the League. To do this, they must beat Getafe at the Coliseum, where they have not won since 2019. Hansi Flick, aware of the difficulty of scoring a goal in the Bordalás team’s field, brings back Robert Lewandowski. The Pole, top scorer of the championship, rested on Wednesday in the Cup against Betis to arrive fully fit after the Super Cup.

The number nine was already the author of the only goal against Getafe in the first round match in Montjuïc (1-0).

No goal since 2019

In Getafe, Barça will need aim and sense of smell

In Getafe, Barça will need aim and nose as they have not been able to score a single goal in their last four visits. Hence, the German coach has chosen, despite next week’s Champions League move, to bring his offensive trident back together. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha also start.

In addition to Lewandowski, Marc Casadó and Balde also return to the eleven, who also rotated and enjoyed a rest in the Cup. Another detail that speaks of the importance that Flick gives to the Coliseum match is that he uses the same midfield as in the final against Real Madrid: Pedri, Gavi and Casadó.

In the hieroglyph of the goal there is also a solution after the gap that was opened by Szczesny’s good performance in the two Super Cup games. Flick has spoken and has decided to keep Iñaki Peña as the starting goalkeeper for the league championship.

In defense, Cubarsí starts alongside Ronald Araújo on exactly one year since his debut in the Barça first team, January 18, 2024 at the Unionistas de Salamanca field.

In Getafe, Barcelona forms with Iñaki Peña, Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Balde, Casadó, Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Lewandowski.