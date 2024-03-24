The source said that Lewandowski is once again the most sought-after player in Saudi Arabia.

He added: “After a failed attempt last summer, the Saudi League still dreams of having another distinguished striker like Lewandowski in the tournament.”

The Spanish newspaper did not reveal the name of the Saudi team, which wants to sign the 35-year-old player, but said that it was “ready to persuade him with an offer exceeding 100 million euros per season.”

Mundo Deportivo added, citing sources close to the Polish striker, that Lewandowski “is not thinking about leaving Barcelona,” as he has a contract with him that lasts until June 2025.

In addition to the contract, the newspaper indicates that Robert and his wife feel “so comfortable in Barcelona that they plan to settle there after his retirement.”

Lewandowski arrived to the Catalan team in the summer of 2022 after 8 years with Bayern Munich, with whom he scored 344 goals and lifted the Champions League title with him.