Bayern Munich will have to dispense with the services of Robert Lewandowski for at least four weeks. This is what the sextete champion announced through a statement issued by his website in which he details that the striker suffered a stretch in the ligament of his right knee during the recent 3-0 victory of the Polish team against Andorra. . A priori, the medical department of the national team had up to ten days off, but tests carried out in the Bavarian capital eventually revealed the true extent of his injury.

This way, Lewandowski will miss the decisive duel for the salad bowl in the Bundesliga against RB Leipzig (April 3) and the Champions League quarter-finals against PSG (April 7 and 13), which is a real headache for coach Hansi Flick after a total of 42 goals that The Best has contributed so far this season. Everything indicates that it is, therefore, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who is in charge of supplying Lewy in the Munich forward.

The Bayern communiqué dictates the following: “Robert Lewandowski suffered a stretch in the ligaments in his right knee. The FC Bayern forward will be absent for around four weeks. Lewandowski returned to Munich early after Poland’s 3-0 win over Andorra. The medical department of the top German champion made his diagnosis in the Bavarian capital. The forward scored the first two goals for his team before being substituted in the 60th minute after a collision on the pitch. “