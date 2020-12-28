The forward of the German FC Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski received the award for the best footballer in 2020 according to the Globe Soccer Awards. This was announced on Sunday, December 27, on the award page on Twitter.

In the fight for the award, Lewandowski beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Polish striker with Bayern Munich won the championship, the German Cup and Super Cup and the Champions League in the 2019/20 season. The striker scored 55 goals and made 10 assists. Thus, the footballer showed the best performance for the season in his career. Previously, he was recognized as the player of the year by the International Football Federation (FIFA).

The awards were presented in several categories. So, the 35-year-old Portuguese striker of Turin Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo became the football player of the XXI century who showed himself best on the field from 2001 to 2020, the TV channel notes. “360”… Bayern coach Hans-Dieter Flick was named Coach of the Year. In the fight for the prize, he was ahead of Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klop. “Moscow 24”… The best coach of the century was the Spaniard Josep Guardiola.

The award for outstanding football career went to Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas and defender Gerard Piqué.

Real Madrid was named the best club of the century, Bayern were named the best team in 2020.

The Globe Soccer Awards are organized by the European Clubs Association and the European Football Agents Association. The 2020 awards ceremony was held in Dubai.