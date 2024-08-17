The Minister of Justice stated that Moraes “is aware” of the use of the legal mechanism of “borrowed evidence”, when evidence from one process is used in another

The Minister of Justice and retired STF (Supreme Federal Court), Ricardo Lewandowski, said this Friday (Aug 16, 2024) that the performance of Alexander de Moraes node TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is “within the limits of the law”.

“Minister Alexandre Moraes is a great democrat, responsible for the stability of republican institutions, and played a very important role in the history of the country itself. […] In my opinion, he acted, from a formal point of view, within the limits of the law.”he stated.

The statement was made at an event at the headquarters of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), in Rio.

On Tuesday (13th August), the S. Paulo Newspaper released messages showing that Moraes asked the Electoral Court to unofficially prepare reports to support decisions in the investigation of fake news against allies of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2022.

Other reports in the newspaper also show that the minister’s advisor at the TSE received confidential data from the Civil Police of SP and that a military police officer from the magistrate’s office consulted this information from a contractor for work at Moraes’ house.

Lewandowski also stated that Moraes “for sure” this “attentive” to the use of the mechanism existing in the criminal and civil procedural legislation of the so-called “borrowed evidence” (produced in another process).

The mechanism is frequently used in judicial investigations, according to the minister. The Justice Minister also stated that, in this case, the evidence must be subject to adversarial proceedings and also to scrutiny by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“I am sure that Minister Alexandre de Moraes is aware of this and is following the rules of Brazilian criminal procedure. At least that is what I know, what I have read. I do not know the process in detail, but, in theory, the procedure is correct.”he declared.

MORAES X TSE CASE

Moraes stated on Wednesday (14.Aug), when commenting for the first time on the case, that it would be “schizophrenic” if “self-officiate”.

He also stated that the documents requested from the Electoral Court body contained “objective and public information, what was posted publicly”. However, messages showing requests from the office security guard to the head of the TSE body to gather information about security indicate the access to confidential data.

The TSE has no investigative or criminal powers. This is the responsibility of the STF Security Secretariat, which receives threats and passes them on to the federal or state police. The minister’s office can also call the police directly for investigations in cases of suspected crime.