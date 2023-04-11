Former Odebrecht lawyer said in a statement that he was extorted by former judge and former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), established that it is the competence of the Court to analyze the accusations made by former Odebrecht lawyer Rodrigo Tacla Duran against the former judge, now a senator, Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) and the former prosecutor, currently deputy, Deltan Dallagnol (We can-PR). Here’s the full (101 KB) of the decision.

The lawyer alleges that Moro and Dallagnol would have committed the crime of extortion while conducting Operation Lava Jato. On March 28, Judge Eduardo Appio, of the 13th Federal Court in Curitiba, sent the lawyer’s testimony to the STF. The senator asked for the decision to be reconsidered.

Lewandowski decided to keep the case in the STF after the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) expressed its favor to the conduct of investigations into the speeches of the lawyer by the Court. The case is confidential and will have a new rapporteur, as Lewandowski officially retires this Tuesday (April 11).

The lawyer said in his testimony that he was the target of persecution for not accepting being extorted. “What was happening was not normal, it was procedural bullying”, declared.

Tacla Duran is accused of the crime of money laundering in a lawsuit originating from the operation. He was accused in Lava Jato of being an operator of the offshore created by a “bribery department” from Odebrecht. He worked for the company from 2011 to 2016 and received BRL 36 million from contractors investigated for the operation.

On the date the lawyer gave his statement, on March 27, Sergio Moro released a note claiming that Duran’s statements were “fake”.

Here’s the full:

“On Tacla Duran’s statements: This is a person who, after initially denying it, later confessed to professionally laundering money for Odebrecht and had his preventive detention decreed in Lava Jato. Since 2017 he has been making false accusations, without any proof, except for those he himself fabricated. He has been trying since 2020 to make a plea bargain with the Attorney General’s Office, without success. Due to lack of evidence, the PGR procedure was filed on June 9, 2022.

“The senator is not afraid of any investigation, but regrets the political use of slander made by a confessed criminal and devoid of credibility.”

Deputy Deltan Dallagnol stated that he would limit himself to publications in his profile on twitter. He criticized judge Eduardo Appio and called Tacla Duran a “compulsive liar”.

CHRONOLOGY

Below, the main episodes involving Tacla Duran and Lava Jato

Jul.2016

Duran is accused of laundering around BRL 50 million and of acting in suspicious international operations of Odebrecht;

Aug.2016

Duran is questioned by US investigators as a suspect in corruption in Latin American countries.

Nov.2016

Duran is placed on Interpol’s red list. He is arrested in Madrid and spends 2 months in prison.

May.2017

Prosecutor’s Office files new complaint against Duran. Extradition process begins to be negotiated.

Jul.2017

Duran’s extradition is denied by Spain. In an interview, he says that Odebrecht offered to pay wages for him to close a deal.

Aug.2017

Duran would be writing a book about alleged negotiation with Zucolotto, a friend of Moro. A information has been published by journalist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de S.Paulo. In the same month, the then judge refused Duran’s testimony in a lawsuit involving Lula.

Nov.2017

Duran participates, via videoconference, in a CPMI session at JBS. He reports having evidence of irregularities in the Lava Jato operation. His information is ignored.

Jun.2018

Duran participates in the testimony of the Commission on Human and Minority Rights of the Chamber.

Aug.2018

Duran’s defense claims Moro’s partiality. Lawyer’s name removed from Interpol’s red list

Jun.2020

Newspaper The globe reveals that the PGR reopened negotiations for a plea bargain agreement with Duran.