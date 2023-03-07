Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said this Monday, 6, that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) must take into account the ‘needs of the Country’ when choosing who will occupy the vacancy opened on the Court with his retirement.

Lewandowski will leave the STF until May, when he turns 75 and is obliged to retire. Compulsory retirement by age for ministers of the Supreme Court is provided for in the Constitution. The departure will make room for Lula’s first nomination to the court in his third term.

“A President of the Republic elected with 60 million votes will certainly know how to appoint a new member of the judiciary, taking into account not only the constitutional requirements, but also the country’s own needs,” he told journalists after being honored at an event celebrating his 70th birthday. of the Paulista Association of Magistrates (Apamagis) at the Court of Justice of São Paulo.

Ricardo Lewandowski: “There must be rotation in public offices, the judiciary cannot be different”.

Ricardo Lewandowski: “There must be rotation in public offices, the judiciary cannot be different”. Photo: Filipe Sampaio/STF

Asked about the succession and the chance of lawyer Cristiano Zanin inheriting his vacancy, Lewandowski said he would not ‘dare’ to recommend a name and that all candidates quoted so far meet the constitutional requirements. “There are several candidates, at least six others. As far as I know, they all meet the constitutional requirements”, he defended.

The minister also stated that there are ‘institutional filters’, such as scrutiny by the Federal Senate, to ensure that Lula’s choice is the ‘best possible’. The minister has already said that he hopes his successor will have “firm convictions” and not let himself be swayed by public opinion.

Lewandowski also said again that he is in favor of a mandate for ministers of superior courts as a way to guarantee rotation in public offices and to ‘oxygenate’ the jurisprudence. “It is a position that I have always expressed. It’s not today, it’s not at this moment of my departure and it’s not about the PEC that is being discussed in the National Congress ”, he explained. “There needs to be rotation in public offices, the judiciary cannot be different.”

Labeled as a guarantor, the minister also responded about the punitivism associated with Operation Lava Jato. Lewandowski said that the Federal Supreme Court ‘vetoed certain types of measures’ and ‘reviewed certain decisions’ based on the Constitution and without taking into account those involved in the processes.

“Minister Marco Aurélio, retired, said the following: ‘the process has no cover’. This set of Lava Jato processes was examined by the Federal Supreme Court, always without looking at who was in the records and who was the responsible judge, the members of the Public Prosecution Service, to move these processes forward”, he guaranteed.

The minister was also asked about the impeachment process of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), called a ‘coup’ by supporters and allies. “It was a public process that we participated in. Each one can do the reading that suits him best. I have my perspective, maybe one day I’ll reveal it in my memoirs. It is an open matter, each one draws their own conclusions ”, he said .L