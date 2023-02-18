Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court, determined the locking of three investigations that targeted President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in the wake of the defunct Operation Lava Jato and Operation Zelotes. The actions now stopped by order of the minister of the STF focused on donations by Odebrecht to the Lula Institute, the purchase of land to host the institute and an apartment in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) and alleged irregularities in the purchase of Swedish fighter jets for the Aeronautics in the Dilma Rousseff government. The investigations were already suspended by decisions of Lewandowski himself, signed in September 2021 and March 2022.

Lewandowski’s assessment is that there is no reason for the actions to continue to be processed due to the “uselessness of the evidence used, riddled with incurable defects, and clearly devoid of minimal evidentiary ballast”. “There is no just cause for them (the actions) to continue to be processed in the claimed judgments, under penalty of evident illegal constraint imposed on the claimant (Lula)”, recorded the STF minister.

The closure of the investigations was determined at the request of the defense of the Chief Executive in the midst of the process in which the evidence produced against Lula in the leniency agreement signed between Odebrecht and the Federal Public Ministry was annulled. It was within the scope of the same complaint that the president’s lawyers took to the Supreme Court reports with messages seized from the hacker group that invaded the cell phones of the defunct Curitiba task force.

“There is no doubt that the elements of conviction derived from the Structured Operations Sector (Drousys and My Web Day B systems), which are part of the Odebrecht Leniency Agreement, which lend support to the aforementioned criminal actions filed against the claimant (Lula), as well as all the other probative documents that result from them, are irrevocably tainted by the nullity, not lending themselves, consequently, to lend just cause to the subscribed by the Parquet”, wrote Lewandowski.