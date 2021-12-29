What if Robert Lewandowski leaves from Bayern Munich? The Pole has a contract with the German club until June 2023, and although a priori there should be no problems for its renewal, there are rumors that place him out of the team starting next summer.
The newspaper As claims that Lewandowski has asked his agent, Pini Zahavi, listen to offers for the month of June. And Robert’s top priority is Real Madrid. It has always been a thorn in his record, since could sign when it shone in the Borussia but in the end he went to Bayern. Since 2014 it is the star of the Teutonic giant
“The future? StillI can play for many years. I have not thought about the future, everything is going well and we are focused on the objectives of this season. I am used to rumors. I am focused on my path and on doing well on the pitch. I found out a long time ago that I have to read the newspapers and the important thing is to be happy where I am, “he explained during the Globe Soccer Awards gala.
According to As, Lewandowski maintains this position in the face of the media so as not to generate controversy. However, he continues with the idea in mind of signing for Real Madrid this summer. He knows that a priori the whites are going to make a very strong team for the 2022-23 course, when in turn they release a new stadium and want to leave their stamp in Europe
“I can still play many more years”
– Robert Lewandowski, in Dubai
We do not know what will happen in a market that is very busy as of June 1, but without a doubt Lewandowski, if you don’t renew by then, it can be one of the great focuses of attention. What will Real Madrid do with him?
