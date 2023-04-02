Lewandowski returned to scoring, after a three-match fast in the league, when he opened the scoring in the 20th minute from close range, taking advantage of Ronald Araujo’s header pass in front of the goal..

Ansu Fati doubled Barcelona’s lead in the 55th minute, after he received the ball from Ferran Torres in the middle of his court and moved forward towards the penalty area before hitting it into the net..

The high pressure that Barcelona is famous for was effective in the 65th minute when Gabi cut the ball from the Elche defense and passed it to Lewandowski, who scored his 17th league goal this season..

Ferran Torres scored a goal in the 70th minute, scoring his third goal in the league this season.

Barcelona is preparing to face its rivals, Real Madrid, for the fourth time in 2023, on Wednesday, in the second leg of the King’s Cup semi-final, with a 1-0 win in the first leg.