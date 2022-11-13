The last “mortal” to have won the Golden Boot for two seasons in a row was Henry in 2005. Then Messi and Ronaldo, the rulers of the decade, succeeded. Lewandowski, with Bayern, made 35 goals in the Bundesliga in May, thus distancing Mbappé (28), Immobile and Benzema (27). Lewa was awarded in his new home, Barcelona. And he answered the questions of the journalists of the ESM, the European Sports Media, of which the Gazzetta dello Sport is part.