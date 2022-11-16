In the last LaLiga game against Osasuna, Robert Lewandowski saw the red card for a strong clash with a rojillo player. The Polish striker, unaccustomed to being sent off, angrily protested the sanction on the pitch and also made a controversial gesture, holding his nose, which insinuated that the red card did not smell good to him.
All of this has been severely punished by the Arbitration Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, and has imposed a three-game sanction against Lewandowski, for which the player will miss the matches against Espanyol, Atlético de Madrid and Betis, three tough rivals to those that the culés need to win to continue leading the championship and get closer to the LaLiga title.
Despite all this, FC Barcelona does not give up and is going to appeal the sanction to try to reduce it, because they consider it disproportionate. The culés feel harmed when compared to other cases of players who have made controversial statements and have not been penalized, so they hope that the referees will reconsider and allow the Pole to rejoin as soon as possible.
The experts point out that the appeal that FC Barcelona would file could allow the sanction to be reduced to two games, which would allow Robert to be against Betis, already in 2023. While the Pole is already with his team preparing the World Cup, where he hopes lead her to pass groups. On the other hand, we have also learned of the hypothetical sanction that Piqué would receive if he continued to be active after the announcement of his departure. The Catalan center-back would have been sanctioned with four games, which he will have to comply with if he finally occupies a position at the club, but which he will no longer do as a player due to his withdrawal.
