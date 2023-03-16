Union signed an agreement with the State for shared management of the region; Bolsonaro sought to federalize the archipelago

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), declared the contract for the assignment of use of Fernando de Noronha to Pernambuco to be invalid, this Wednesday (15.Mar.2023). The State signed an agreement with the Union to divide the administration of the archipelago. The document was presented to the Supreme Court and has yet to be ratified. Here’s the full (144 KB) of the decision.

Lewandowski also asks that the President of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber, urgently submit the preliminary decision to the analysis of the other ministers in a virtual plenary, “because it is a federative conflict of great repercussion in the legal sphere of the public entities involved and also of individuals“.

The contract invalidated by the magistrate was signed in 2002 by then President Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) with the then governor of Pernambuco, Jarbas Vasconcelos (MDB). Now, the decision makes it possible for the agreement between the Union and the State to be validated by the Court.

The shared management agreement, articulated by the AGU (Advocacia Geral da União), establishes the participation of the ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation) and the State Environmental Agency of Pernambuco. The Union affirms that the objective of the cooperation is to align the administration of the archipelago with the defense of biodiversity and sustainable management of natural resources.

In March 2022, AGU, under the management of the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), filed the action in the STF asking for the federalization of the archipelago, defended by the former head of the Executive. It informed “irregularities” in the administration of Pernambuco, without specifying them. Bolsonaro was demonstrating against visitation fees charged in Fernando de Noronha.