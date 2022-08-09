The Polish striker and the first weeks as a blaugrana player.

In an interview with Polish journalist Tomas Wlodarczyk, of meczyki.plalso taken from Sport.es, RobertLewandowski he shared his feelings about the move to Barcelonathe emotions after so many years spent in Germany and also some aspects concerning the game and the Blaugrana style to which, in a certain sense, he had been “prepared” since the days of Guardiola to Bayern Munich.

On the first emotions at the Barcelona and after winning the Gamper Trophy on Sunday, the Pole said: “I feel like a small child walking into a huge new toy shop. What I feel in Barcelona so far is pure happiness and motivation to start this new chapter”, the words of the Polish.

To underline the reasons that led him to change after so many years in Germany: “I had the feeling that in Munich I was losing new challenges. I won many titles and I recognize that I felt less and less intensity. I needed another challenge. A push. . A change of environment “. See also Players that no one believed in and became stars

And again: “I’ve always wanted to play in La Liga, live in Spain, see what life is like here. 12 years in Germany are a lot. I got everything there. I didn’t want to stand in front of the mirror and think about those 12 years saying to myself: ‘ Why didn’t you try? (To have new challenges elsewhere) There would be a lot of unanswered questions, “he admitted Lewandowski.

Of particular interest are some passages on Guardiola and the football of Barcelona: “I think Guardiola’s philosophy and his style of care and management of the team was basically what he had at Barça and Bayern Munich. Xavi is very similar to Guardiola. They were both ‘6’, they worked together. They think about football the same way. With that memory in mind, Barça was the only option for me and it was a great preparation when I was there. I didn’t speak to Guardiola before coming to Barcelona but I think when I was with he at Bayern was a great preparation for me to arrive one day here, also for the language. They were all Spaniards on the staff and in that team there were 8 Spanish nationals. “ See also How is the history of the most important classics of Argentine soccer?

August 9, 2022 (change August 9, 2022 | 11:19)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lewandowski #Barcelona #child #toy #store #Guardiola