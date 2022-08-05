Robert Lewandowski woke up at the Camp Nou. And he still hasn’t even scored. 59,026 Barcelona fans showed up in the stands of the Barça stadium to welcome the Polish striker, who arrived at Barça in exchange for 45 million, plus five in variables, and who will be linked to the club for four seasons. “Today is a historic day. We are all proud that a player of Lewandowski’s category wanted to come to Barça”, celebrated the president Joan Laporta. Maradona has the best record: close to 60,000 people appeared at the Barça stadium to welcome The Fluff in 1982. On Ronaldinho’s first day as a Barça player, 20,000 spectators came to the Camp Nou in 2003, compared to 56,000 for Neymar in 2013 and 50,000 for Ibrahimovic in 2009. “It has been incredible. It is difficult to find words to describe it. Now I want to thank you on the pitch,” Lewandowski said. And Laporta stressed: “I’ve been to many presentations and that’s why I’m very euphoric.”

More information

Laporta appeared on the pitch at the Camp Nou in his most showman. “Barça, Barça, Barça”, sang the president as soon as he stepped onto the pitch with Lewandowski, while the Barcelona anthem was playing. He didn’t lower his joy level. Microphone in hand, but with his voice on fire, Laporta began his carousel of thanks. To the Polish striker, of course; but he also dedicated a few words to the director of football, Mateu Alemany, “for negotiating with a club as important as Bayern” and to the technical secretary, Jordi Cruyff. He did not forget the soccer player’s representative, Pini Zahavi: “Thank you for bringing him, brother.”

The relationship between Zahavi and Laporta began in the first stage of the Catalan lawyer in the Camp Nou offices (2003-2010). “I have a very nice relationship with him. And I asked him if there was any possibility. So, we got in touch with Bayern”, explained Laporta. According to TheAthletic, The player’s agent has received a commission of 10 million euros for the transfer of the Pole to Barça. “There were other clubs that wanted Robert,” revealed Laporta. From the footballer’s environment they assure that Chelsea and PSG knocked on his door. “He was willing to come to Barça despite the pressure he has received from other clubs. The will of Robert and Pini has been key. His representative has kept his word. Years ago he already told me that one day he would play for Barça”, the Barcelona president insisted.

“I know that Barça is not going through its best moment. But when I spoke with Joan and saw the project, it was the first step to consider being part of this club and help them. The future will be much brighter. My teammates have a lot of potential, I see it in training. From the beginning we have to show that we are in a good moment. Very different things can happen compared to last season,” Lewandowski analyzed.

“A year ago sadly we had to make an unwanted decision,” Laporta said of Lionel Messi. On August 5, 2021, the club announced in a brief statement that the Argentine would not sign the contract that he had agreed with Barça. “But”, added Laporta; “Now we can say that we are turning that difficult decision around. Barça has left the hospital. We can’t relax. We have to continue working with austerity”.

The president announced the sale of a new asset. After disposing of 25% of the television rights for the next 25 years to the Sixth Street fund for 660 (527, plus 133 capital gains), the club transferred 24.5% of Barça Studios to Socios.com for 100 million and now it plans the sale of another 25% of the entity’s audiovisual production company for the same amount. “It was approved because we had planned to do it in a precautionary line and in anticipation of divergent interpretations, which we hope will not occur,” concluded Laporta. Barcelona presented its budgets to LaLiga and now awaits the response of the employers to be able to register the signings of Kessié, Chistensen, Raphinha, Koundé and Lewandowski, plus the renewals of Sergi Roberto and Dembélé.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.