Lewandowski, how bad! Ochoa saves the first World Cup penalty, video

It happened in the Mexico vs. Poland from group C.
November 22, 2022, 01:21 PM
The veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Memo Eighthe began his journey through the fifth world championship of his career in Qatar 2002 as the starter for the Mexico team that debuts in the tournament against Poland, led by the attacker Robert Lewandowski.
And the two were protagonists of a play for the history of this contest in the second half.
Ochoa saved the Pole’s penalty kick at a difficult moment in the game, which was 0-0.
The goalkeeper guessed that the charge of the striker of the Barcelona it would go to his left hand and there he arrived to prevent the goal.
Lewandowski, for his part, raised his hands to his head once he realized the result of the charge.
