Friday, November 25, 2022
Lewandowski, how bad! Ochoa saves the first World Cup penalty, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in Sports
This is how the Mexicans lived the match Mexico vs. PolandThe Mexico-Poland this Tuesday was the first match of the World Cup in Qatar-2022 that was played in the surprising Stadium 974 in Doha.

It happened in the Mexico vs. Poland from group C.

The veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Memo Eighthe began his journey through the fifth world championship of his career in Qatar 2002 as the starter for the Mexico team that debuts in the tournament against Poland, led by the attacker Robert Lewandowski.

And the two were protagonists of a play for the history of this contest in the second half.

(Lionel Messi: unexpected reaction to a Saudi player who celebrated a goal in his face)
(Not even D10S helps the early riser! This is how the press reacts in Argentina’s defeat)

Ochoa saved the Pole’s penalty kick at a difficult moment in the game, which was 0-0.

The goalkeeper guessed that the charge of the striker of the Barcelona it would go to his left hand and there he arrived to prevent the goal.

Lewandowski, for his part, raised his hands to his head once he realized the result of the charge.

