Real Madrid will be the great agitated of the next transfer market. Not only because of the players it has in its sights and that it could recruit from 2022, but because the future of some of the great gems on the market will depend on some of its movements. And three of the footballers whose fate could depend on what the white team did in the coming months are Lewandowski, Haaland Y Kane. The idea is to close the arrival of Mbappé as soon as possible, but more reinforcements for the forward are not ruled out in order to build the most competitive squad in the world.

Lewandowski returns to the scene one more summer. In recent years he has been on the white radar, although his roots in Bayern and the Bundesliga have made his arrival impossible. However, as this newspaper announced, next summer he has decided to leave the Bavarian team and has asked his agent, Pini Zahavi, to prioritize any offer from Madrid. A desire that is available at the worst moment, with Benzema in a plethora of form and Robert being 33 years old.

Another option that Madrid has been spying on for a long time is Haaland. The Norwegian is considering the possibility of leaving Dortmund and heading to Madrid to play at the Bernabéu is the option that most appeals to him. However, it is not a simple or economical operation, since there will be many other teams in the bidding and Raiola, the forward’s agent, will look for the most beneficial option both in terms of sport and economics for him. At the moment, he has reduced the fight to four clubs: Madrid, Bayern, Barcelona and Manchester City. On the noble floor of the Bernabéu they hope that the boy’s desire to arrive and the good relationship with the German team will make the difference.

Harry kane It is the least hackneyed name of the three, but It has been monitored by the sports management for years. The most important interest came several seasons ago, but after trying to leave Tottenham last summer, everything indicates that this will be his last season What in the Spurs. Several English teams, mainly the Manchester City who already tried to sign him last August, they are on the lookout.

The Madrid has in his hand move the first tile of a domino effect what could affect all of them and even to other great forwards of European football. Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain will go in search of an attacker and have all three options on the table. Therefore, if Madrid is encouraged to bid for Lewandowski, Haaland would be free to PSG or United, who plan to bet heavily on the Norwegian. Or if, on the contrary, Haaland ends up arriving in Chamartín, Lewy could end in the PSG, a team with which your agent has already had contact on other occasions. Kane can also enter the scene as City will have to decide whether to go for Haaland or for the English. If they decide on the second option, United could take the opportunity to bid for the star of the Three lions. Certainly a soap opera what will he do next transfer market one of the most intense in the last decade.