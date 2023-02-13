Minister of the STF said that the system is composed “by some, who represent others”; also addressed labor rights

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, from the stf (Federal Supreme Court), participated this Sunday (11.Feb.2023) in an event at the National School Florestan Fernandes, of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers). At the site, he said that democracy “goes through discussions that go beyond the form of government and electoral processes”.

The magistrate criticized the way the democratic system works in Brazil: “This democracy in which none of us feels represented is crossed by crises that have deep roots in the political system. Today, democracy is made up of some, who represent others.”.

The event was attended by leaders of the movement and authorities, such as teachers and lawyers. Lewandowski was invited to speak about the democratic system and the “popular participation in Brazil”according to organization website.

There, he also spoke about labor issues. The minister mentioned education, housing and retirement when highlighting points he said he considered important for guaranteeing workers’ rights.

The magistrate was favorable to the performance of the landless movement in Brazil: “Each one here has their trench and are fighting for the realization of what we believe to be democracy”. He also stated that “Each one is master of his destiny”.

At the end of the event, the minister planted a yellow ipe at the school.