Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/17/2024 – 16:37

The Minister of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) Ricardo Lewandowski will go to Mossoró (RN) this Sunday morning (17) to monitor the operation to recapture two fugitives from the maximum security Federal Penitentiary located in the municipality. The operation is being carried out by the Federal Police, Federal Highway Police, Military Police of Rio Grande do Norte, and the Integrated Forces to Combat Organized Crime (Ficco), which bring together federal and state police in actions to repress organized crime.

The minister will leave Brasília at 7 am and will be accompanied by the acting director general of the Federal Police, Gustavo Souza. Lewandowski intends to meet with the heads of the teams leading the search for the two fugitives. He will also meet with the head of the National Secretariat for Penal Policies (Senappen), André Garcia, who has been in the city of Rio Grande do Norte since Wednesday (14), the date of his escape.

The two fugitives, Rogério da Silva Mendonça and Deibson Cabral Nascimento, were the first inmates to escape from a federal prison, considered maximum security. The system was created in 2006. They fled last Wednesday (14).

The two took a family hostage on Friday night (16), stole cell phones and food. The information was confirmed by the National Secretariat for Penal Policies (Senappen). According to the ministry, the location is approximately three kilometers from the Mossoró federal prison.

The operation to capture them mobilizes around 300 federal agents, drones and three helicopters. How they both escaped is being investigated. A hole was found in a wall, and it is suspected that they used tools intended for internal work.

Surveys

According to the MJSP, there are two investigations underway. One of them, of an administrative nature, led by Senappen, determines who was responsible for the escape and could lead to an administrative proceeding. There is also an investigation within the scope of the Federal Police to determine possible criminal responsibilities of the people who eventually facilitated the escape of the two inmates from the penitentiary.