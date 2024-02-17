Minister of Justice and Public Security will meet with heads of teams trying to locate inmates

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, travels to Mossoró (RN) this Sunday (18.Feb.2024) to monitor the search for the 2 fugitives from a maximum security federal penitentiary. According to the ministry, he will be accompanied by the acting director general of the Federal Police, Gustavo Souza.

Departure from Brasília is scheduled for 7am. A representative of the ministry, secretary André Garcia, from Senappen (National Secretariat for Penal Policies), had already been in the city since Wednesday (Feb 14), the date of the escape, and will participate in the meetings with Lewandowski.

He must meet with the heads of the teams conducting the search in areas in the region. The operation is carried out by the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police, the Military Police of Rio Grande do Norte, and the Integrated Forces to Combat Organized Crime (Ficco), which bring together federal and state police in actions to repress organized crime.

The 2 fugitives, Rogério da Silva Mendonça and Deibson Cabral Nascimento, were the first inmates to escape from a federal prison, considered maximum security. The system was created in 2006.

The two took a family hostage on Friday night (Feb 16), stealing cell phones and food. The information was confirmed by Senappen. According to the ministry, the location is approximately 3 kilometers from the Mossoró federal prison.

The operation to capture them is made up of 300 federal agents, and has drones and 3 helicopters at their disposal. Security forces are investigating how the escape occurred. A hole was found in the wall of a cell.

According to Ricardo Lewandowski, the suspicion is that they used a tool from a work in progress at the prison to open the way.

INQUIRIES

According to the MJSP, there are two investigations underway. One of them, of an administrative nature, led by Senappen, determines who was responsible for the escape and could lead to an administrative proceeding.

There is also an investigation within the scope of the Federal Police to determine possible criminal responsibilities of the people who eventually facilitated the escape of the 2 inmates from the penitentiary.

With information from Brazil Agency.