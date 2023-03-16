Moraes, Toffoli, TCU president Bruno Dantas and CGU minister Vinícius de Carvalho attended an event in Brasília

The Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Ricardo Lewandowski gathered colleagues from the Court, lawyers and legal operators this Wednesday (15.Mar.2023) to launch the book “Law, Media and Freedom of Expression: Costs of Democracy”, organized by him and the lawyers Pierpaolo Cruz Bottini It is Heleno Torres.

The event was held at the headquarters of the OAB, in Brasília.

The ministers of the Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes and Dias Toffoli, the president of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), Bruno Dantas, and the minister of the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union), Vinícius Marques de Carvalho, attended the launch.

“The book brings together works by several authors who reflect on the correlation between freedom of expression and democracy today”, says Lewandowski. Edited by Latin Quarterthe work addresses:

contours of freedom of expression in the Brazilian legal system;

regulatory framework for social communication;

constitutional guarantees against censorship and protection of source secrecy;

relationship between media and data protection;

contemporary problems of fake news, attacks on journalists, oppressive media and their impact on criminal proceedings.

right to oblivion;

unauthorized biographies;

taxation of newspapers and periodicals.

Bottini states that the book is a “legal work with a political character” why “faces controversial issues and proposes strategies to ensure the right within legal limits”.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 15.Mar.2023 Guests with the book “Law, Media and Freedom of Expression: Costs of Democracy”



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 15.Mar.2023 Lawyers Pierpaolo Cruz Bottini (left) and Heleno Torres (right), who organized the book with STF Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, during the launch of the work



Mariângela Gallucci/Poder360 – 15.Mar.2023 Alexandre de Moraes approaches Ricardo Lewandowski at an event at OAB; Dias Toffoli was also present

In addition to Lewandowski, Bottini and Torres, write for the book: