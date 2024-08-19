Decision not related to 2016 video; Ronaldo Braga Bandeira Júnior was dismissed for “disciplinary infraction”

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, fired this Monday (August 19, 2024) the PRF (Federal Highway Police) agent, Ronaldo Braga Bandeira Júnior. In a video that gained repercussion in 2022, Bandeira Júnior teaches how to throw pepper spray inside the patrol car with a detainee.

The dismissal, published by the Ministry of Justice on July 25, is not related to the video. According to the concierge signed by Lewandowski this Monday (19th August), the reason was the former agent’s participation in the administration of a private company, a practice prohibited for civil servants of the Union.

Here is what the ordinance says:

“I – TO DISMISS RONALDO BRAGA BANDEIRA JÚNIOR, Federal Highway Police Officer of the Federal Highway Police Staff, Siape registration number 1880239, for committing the disciplinary infraction provided for in item X of article 117 of Law No. 8,112/90 (participating in the management or administration of a private company).”

On social media, Bandeira Júnior stated that he was “surprised” with the dismissal.

“When I thought everything was over and that, finally, everything would be fine, I was surprised by the opening of a 2017/18 process in which I was accused of company management”wrote, according to the g1.

The video of the agent was recorded during a preparatory course for the PRF exam. The institution stated, at the time, that the recording was from 2016, but that it gained repercussion in 2022, after the death of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos. The man was killed in an approach by the Federal Highway Police in Umbaúba (SE).

“Open up a little bit [inaudível]grab the pepper spray and spray. Fuck it, man. It’s really good. The person becomes tame. Then, after a while, I just heard: ‘I’m going to die. I’m going to die’. Then I felt sorry, man. Then I opened it like this: ‘Torture’. And I closed it again. Anyway, shit, I didn’t do that.”said Bandeira Junior.

The police action took place on May 25, 2022 and was recorded on video by witnesses.

In the images released, PRF agents restrain Genivaldo inside the trunk of the vehicle. It is possible to see excessive smoke and the man struggling with his legs, which were left outside the vehicle.

The report released by the IML (Legal Medical Institute) of Sergipe indicates “acute insufficiency secondary to asphyxia” as the cause of Genivaldo’s death.

