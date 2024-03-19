Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/19/2024 – 22:35

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, fired this Tuesday (19) the criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, accused of killing the municipal guard and PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda, in July 2022, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

In an official note, the department reported that Guaranho was fired for using the department's material resources in a private activity; committing an act of administrative improbity; and public incontinence, the result of an Administrative Disciplinary Process (PAD) initiated at the time to investigate the actions of the agent at the federal penitentiary of Catanduvas, in Paraná.

Related news:

“In his decision, the Minister of Justice and Public Security understood that violent and life-threatening conduct is incompatible with administrative morality, in addition to seriously violating the institutional values ​​of police activity. Furthermore, Guaranho used his professional weapon to commit the crime”, says the note.

Remember the case

On July 9, 2022, Marcelo Arruda celebrated his 50th birthday, which had as its theme the Workers' Party (PT). Guaranho, who was not a guest at the party, invaded the place armed, declaring that he was a supporter of then-president Jair Bolsonaro and shot the PT member, according to images from security cameras. Before dying, Arruda retaliated and shot Guaranho.

Criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho is in prison and has been charged with qualified homicide for shooting the municipal guard to death.

The Public Ministry of Paraná (MP-PR) understood that the crime was politically motivated. Guaranho responds for double qualified homicide. The trial in the Jury Court is scheduled for April 4th.