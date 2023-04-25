Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After the fiery start with which the Polish star, top scorer Robert Lewandowski, launched his new adventure with Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, during which he succeeded in topping the list of scorers in the “La Liga” league, then his level declined since his return from the last World Cup 2022, to fast from scoring in more than one match, And it became natural for him to miss easy opportunities in front of the competitors’ goal, after he was scoring from the half-chance, and perhaps the best example of that was the opportunity he wasted very easily against Atletico Madrid in the 30th round of La Liga, when he singled out Jan Oblak’s goal and then shot it to his left out of the field. , while he could have passed it to fellow Brazilian Rafinha, who was in a better position to score, but did not.

Xavi Hernandez, the coach of Barca, admitted that the star of the team and its first scorer was going through a period of misfortune, in which he found it more difficult to score goals, unlike his usual super scorer, who had always scored the opponents in all his matches with his former club, Bayern Munich.

So where is the problem? This is how a journalist asked, the coach, who replied: It is a “weightlessness” stage that many scorers go through, but in any case it is a temporary condition and will not last long. He commented: Do not forget that “Leiva” was decisive in a large part of this season and contributed with its goals to the positive results achieved by the team. It is true that he is no longer like that now, but I am optimistic that he will return to practicing his favorite hobby and that the goals will come one by one.

Xavi concluded his speech by saying: We have taken a big step towards winning the La Liga title after we overcame the obstacle of Atletico Madrid, and we maintained the same points difference between us and our first competitor, Real Madrid, the defending champion.

Despite this decline in Lewandowski’s goalscoring rate, he still tops the league’s top scorer rankings with 17 goals, followed by Frenchman Karim Benzema with 14 goals, then Anis Onal of Getafe with 13 goals.