The news advanced this week by the always well-informed Sky Sports Germany about the possibility of Lewandowski’s hasty departure from Bayern opens a new scenario for Madrid. The Polish striker, who was always very much liked by the technical direction of the white entity, He ends his contract with Bayern in 2023 and, at 32 years old, he could leave for a more than affordable market price (it would be around 60 million euros). One more option, without a doubt, to strengthen the lead and sign a goal, taking into account that today Madrid’s priority is Mbappé and that there is a fierce bid for Haaland.

Sky Sport reports that the player’s agent (now Pini Zahavi, whom he hired a few years ago precisely to try to take him to Real Madrid) is listening to offers from various clubs in Europe, so what if he Bayern I did not contemplate the departure of the Pole a few months ago now he would be open to this happening, looking for ways to get money in the face of the economic crisis due to the coronavirus.

Comparison between Lewandowski and Haaland.

Lewandowski was close to being a player for the white team up to three times. But in one of them, in 2014, Madrid even wrote an offer that was sent to the forward’s agent. The events happened like this …

After the poker that Lewandowski played for Madrid in the Champions League in the 2012-13 season, with the Dortmund shirt, Florentino began to think that the Pole was born to play for Madrid. In the second leg, the president tried to meet the striker at the exit of the Bernabéu locker room and probed him. The player himself confirmed it in Bild: “Yes, we talked …”. Shortly after, Madrid had it within reach.

It was in the summer of 2014, before he left Bayern at zero cost as he ended a contract with Borussia Dortmund, with which he had not renewed. Cezary Kucharski, his agent at the time, raised the option for the white entity to pay the 20 million penalty clause that Bayern had forced him to sign on Lewandowski, who had already had a pre-contract to go to the Allianz Arena for months.. Canceling that movement cost that amount, 20 million, and that is the price that Madrid would have paid for the forward, who was very much for the work. FIn the end, Florentino did not see it clearly …

The president of Madrid would have opened a war with Bayern. On the other hand, Benzema was already well established in Madrid (he had arrived in 2009) and the signing of Lewandowski would have opened the exit door for him at the Bernabéu. Cristiano, in addition, was the one who contributed the goals and it was thought that the role of both Portuguese and Polish could overlap. Now the situation is different, Lewandowski could be that forward that Madrid is looking for for the next three or four years …