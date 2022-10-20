PreviousLive Chronicle

The best strikers are unlikely to rust even if they are changed and Lewandowski was once again the solemn and award-winning gunner at the Ballon d’Or gala the day Xavi arranged a more complete and less dispersed team than those already seen at the Camp Nou. The match was so delicate for Barcelona that it did not admit frivolities but asked for common sense and, if possible, effectiveness because victory was non-negotiable to stop the fall after its collapse in the Champions League. The azulgrana got together, helped each other and organized themselves to uncover themselves in eight frantic minutes culminated by Lewandowski. The Pole was very accurate the night that Dembélé and Raphinha were substitutes and Ferran and Ansu Fati acted out.

3 Ter Stegen, Gavi, Lewandowski (Ousmane Dembélé, min. 74), Sergi Roberto (Héctor Bellerín, min. 70), Koundé (Piqué, min. 77), Ferrán Torres, Alba, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong (Busquets, min. 70), Ansu Fati (Raphinha, min. 75) and Marcos Alonso Nicolas Jackson (Alberto Moreno, min. 57), Rulli, Arnaut Danjuma (Morales, min. 45), Álex Baena, Manu Morlanes (Trigueros, min. 57), Pau Torres, Kiko Femenía, Alfonso Pedraza (Mojica, min. 24 ), Albiol (Mandi, min. 79), Yeremy Pino and Parejo goals 1-0 min. 31: Lewandowski. 2-0 min. 34: Lewandowski. 3-0 min. 38: Ansu Fati. See also Mika Malaska (NASA): "Discovering extraterrestrial life will not be as radical a change as we think" Referee Charles of the Big Hill Yellow cards Pau Torres (min. 91)

The wheel of changes ended up affecting the neuralgic line of the team, the central midfielder and the two extremes, three footballers who marked the personality of Barça before falling at the Bernabéu: Busquets, Raphinha and Dembélé. The trio was singled out against Inter and against Madrid in two games so exasperating that they forced Xavi to play defense, midfield and attack against Villarreal. It was necessary to modify the mechanics of the game and appeal to the rebelliousness of footballers who have been spectators rather than protagonists of Barça’s surprising start, strong at the beginning and fragile afterwards, such as Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong. The coach had the hand of a saint because he woke up Barcelona.

Attacking Villarreal seemed very complicated considering that they had only conceded three goals in the league, as many as they took in the blink of an eye at the Camp Nou. A surprising win at the beginning of the game because for half an hour not a chance was counted in Rulli’s area. The forwards suffered as much to attack as the defenders to defend the transitions of Emery’s team. Villarreal’s packaging forced to be patient rather than daring, not to raffle the ball and associate with the pass, to insist that the exit of the leather go through the happy and dynamic football of Frenkie de Jong, a plan to which Ansu and Ferran They helped more than Dembélé and Raphinha. The fans, however, only opened their eyes when the ball arrived at the feet of the generous Ansu.

In the absence of chances, there was no choice but to look at Ansu, wait for Pedri and trust Lewandowski. The deep touch of the player from Tenerife disarms the better-off teams, including Villarreal, subdued in a flash by two excellent goals from Lewandowski. Pedri enabled Alba and his center was holed by the Pole after an extraordinary maneuver for oriented control and spin that sat down the two center backs and nailed the astonished Rulli. And Lewandowski scored again, as well outlined around the area as he was accurate in his thread shot, after a recovery by Pedri and subsequent driving by Gavi.

The third came when Ansu heeled very close to the goal line a combination of the three Barça forwards that was definitive due to Ferran’s acceleration. The wait at the Camp Nou was as tense as it was grateful for the concentration and resolution capacity of Barcelona. The memory of the goals helped to pass a game that became heavy and dense, well closed for once by Barcelona. There were hardly any defensive concessions with an excellent Koundé and Marcos Alonso as central defenders while Eric García rested and the fans whistled for Piqué to replace Koundé.

Villarreal also let the minutes pass, resigned and stunned by Barça’s moments of fever. There was hardly a wasted arrival by Morales. Nobody complained at a Camp Nou less excited and more expectant than in previous days, when the stands were filled and applauded wildly until Inter arrived. The disappointment forced an immediate reaction from Xavi’s team. So the win was therapeutic due to the difficult context and the packaging that Villarreal is always supposed to have.

Barça played very compact and also more responsible and supportive than usual, also very well fed by an agile De Jong. The difference, however, is always made by Lewandowski. Although the team changes, the goals are always from 9, which already adds up to 11 in the League.

