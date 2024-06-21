Robert Lewandowski appeared on the field in the 59th minute, but he could do nothing to remedy Poland’s poor game against Austria. He only remembers one relevant action in the 35 minutes that he remained on the field, and it was an elbow to his marker in a header, which cost him the yellow card. Nothing else. The Poles are one step away from elimination, with two consecutive defeats and France on the horizon. The Austrians won with solvency and are breathing.

Wojciech Szczesny, Jan Bednarek, Pawel Dawidowicz, Jakub Kiwior, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Jakub Piotrowski, Nicola Zalewski, Piotr Zielinski, Bartosz Slisz, Krzysztof Piatek, Adam Buksa, Jakub Moder (Jakub Piotrowski, min. 45), Robert Lewandowski (Krzysztof Piatek, min. 59), Karol Swiderski (Adam Buksa, min. 59), Kamil Grosicki (Bartosz Slisz, min. 74) and Kacper Urbanski (Piotr Zielinski, min. 86)

Patrick Pentz, Stefan Posch, Gernot Trauner, Phillipp Mwene, Philipp Lienhart, Marcel Sabitzer, Florian Grillitsch, Konrad Laimer, Christoph Baumgartner, Nicolas Seiwald, Marko Arnautovic, Patrick Wimmer (Florian Grillitsch, min. 45), Kevin Danso (Gernot Trauner, min. 58), Alexander Prass (Phillipp Mwene, min. 62), Romano Schmid (Christoph Baumgartner, min. 80) and Michael Gregoritsch (Marko Arnautovic, min. 80)

Goals

0-1 min. 8: Gernot Trauner. 1-1 min. 29: Krzysztof Piatek. 1-2 min. 65: Christoph Baumgartner. 1-3 min. 77: Arnautovic Referee Halil Umut Meler Yellow cards Bartosz Slisz (min. 52), Patrick Wimmer (min. 55), Jakub Moder (min. 61), Lewandowski (min. 63), Arnautovic (min. 69), Szczesny (min. 76)

Poland took the field as if it had not assimilated that a defeat left it almost on the sidelines, something that Austria had accepted, so, for many minutes, the ball did not leave the Polish zone, because the Austrians had a monopoly on its use. , without any reaction being observed from their opponents. So no one was surprised when, after nine minutes, Austria scored in an action that occurred after a long throw-in by Mwene. The ball fell again to the assistant, who, with his foot, put it on the head of Trauner, who slipped it into the top corner at the near post. He continued to persevere Austria, and had more approaches to the Polish goal in which he was able to extend the lead.

But Robert Lewandowski must have seen something from the bench. The Barça scorer, who knows everything, got up from his seat on the bench and went to talk to one of his coach’s assistants. They chatted for a long time, and then the assistant discussed it with the other members of the coaching staff led by Michal Probierz. Maybe it was a coincidence, but shortly after the situation changed, Poland began to play with more courage and Austria suffered a drop in tension and the Austrian field began to be frequented more, which led to Piatek’s equalizer at half an hour, after to adjust the ball that had come loose after a rebound in the area to the post.

Around that goal, for 20 minutes, the only Polish sparks were seen, because the game returned to what it had been at the beginning in the second half. Austria once again assumed control of the match and played with a greater intensity than Poland, which acted in a hurry, without spirit, and lost most of the duels in the midfield. The game began to look a lot like the first 20 minutes.

Baumgartner unbalanced, after Arnautovic faked and let the ball pass, to open the gap and leave him alone against Szczesny, and Arnautovic sentenced a penalty, after the Polish goalkeeper desperately knocked down Sabitzer, who was going alone.

