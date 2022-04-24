The goodbye of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich seems more certain every day. The striker was once again elusive when asked about his future. However, the Bayern striker wants it cleared up soon. “Soon something will happen”, said the player of 33 years in declarations to Sky after the tenth consecutive champion title of the Munich club. “All I know is that there will be a meeting soon.” So far “nothing special” has happened, he added, stressing “that the situation is not that easy for me.”

Lewandowski also did not respond clearly to other questions, for example about his willingness to stay at Bayern. “Both parties have to know.” Do you have the impression that the club wants to keep you? “You have to ask the club about that”, were the words of the crack.

Bayern closes the door

From the dome of the club they are forceful, at least from the outside. CEO Oliver Kahn recently said: “We want him to stay at FC Bayern Munich for as long as possible.” Kahn also spoke of the conversations with the Pole and his agent. However, after years of continuous success with Bayern, Lewandowski is also at a point in his career where he would be thinking twice about what to do, Kahn said. Recently there had been speculation about a possible departure in the summer, a year before the end of his contract, something that Kahn would have ruled out outright. From German media they assume that could change his mind if a club (Barça sounds) were willing to pay a total of 40 million euros for Lewy.

Julian Nagelsmann added of the striker: “Not much needs to be said about it. When you look at his stats, it’s obvious how important he is to us.” The Pole is currently, once again, the top scorer in the Bundesliga with 33 goals.

Salihamidzic: “Negotiate an offer from Barça for Lewandowski? We won’t do it”



Meanwhile, it has also been Salihamidzic who has spoken on Sky90 and has sent several messages to all parties, including Laporta. Salihamidzic, Bayern’s sports director, has been blunt in an interview on Sky90 about Lewandowski. The leader has been asked if he would be willing to negotiate with Barcelona for the Polish striker, if an offer of between 50 and 60 million arrives. “No”, he has answered directly and it has been even more so when he has been questioned about whether he will continue at Bayern next season. “Yes, he has a contract until 2023. Of course we want him to continue. Lewandowski is highly appreciated. The fans love him. But he is our main source of income at the club. We also have to look at our financial possibilities and how much money we have. I spoke with Lewi We will also talk to his agent. He has a contract until 2023. We have all the time in the world. We have the best striker in the world and we are proud of that. We have not negotiated yet. But that is what we will do now”, he explained. His words come a few days after Laporta slipped a recorded video to a fan that Lewandowski had the possibility of coming to Barcelona this summer. Salihamidzic wants to keep the Haaland rumors away, which could bother Lewandowski. “Haaland? We have the best striker in the world in Lewandowski. So that doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

