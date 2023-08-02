Except for the crisis with Ousmane Dembélé, everything indicates that the rest of the Barcelona squad is very clear that their primary desire is to continue within the Barcelona team for at least one more year. This is a position that is shared even by the players who have been notified by Xavi that they will not enjoy the desired minutes on the field. That being the case, and except for surprise, everything indicates that as soon as the sale of the French winger is closed, the club could have very few departures and some signings.
One of the men who in this sense has shown himself loyal to the cause of Barcelona has been the Pole Robert Lewandowski, who says he is in love with the club as well as with the city where he and his family live very calmly. This summer the player has received tempting calls from the fashionable league, the Saudi Arabian League, where they offer him the same contract as Benzema, the second best in the world just below Cristiano Ronaldo but the Pole, for the At the moment, he is not even slightly tempted by the money of the Arabs.
The ex Bayern Munich is clear about it, despite the calls from Al Hilal, a club that is looking for its great star with some urgency. The striker will play this season for Barcelona regardless of the fact that they offer him a salary 10 times higher within the box of the Arab sheikhs. The Pole is known to be key within the culé eleven, for which reason his departure is not considered. For its part, the Middle Eastern club will return in 2024 for his signing with a huge offer and with the footballer as a free agent unless a renewal offer arrives on the way from the Culé team.
