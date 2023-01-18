Anderson Torres was silent during his testimony to the PF (Federal Police) this Wednesday morning (18.jan). He is being held at the 4th Military Police Battalion, in Guará, a region approximately 15 km from the center of Brasília.

The former DF secretary is investigated for alleged omission in relation to extremist acts and invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília. The arrest warrant was issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), on Tuesday (10.jan), and ratified by the Court the following day.

Torres is isolated in the Battalion building. Access to the building is restricted. The ex-minister’s lawyers are authorized to enter. A visit schedule protocol was not informed to him.

On Tuesday (Jan 17), the former minister and former secretary underwent psychological care. The cell he is in was inspected on Monday (16.jan) for privileges.

As found out by Power360, the inspection was carried out around 3 pm, Brasília time, by the NCPM (Military Police Custody Nucleus). The nucleus of the prison system, linked to the MPDFT (Prosecutor’s Office of the Federal District and Territories), also monitored and reported that no evidence of privileges to Torres was found. The action is a common security procedure for prisoners with prerogatives of function.

Torres is a PF delegate and, therefore, may remain in place or be transferred to a special prison until a possible conviction.

The former secretary arrived in Brazil at Brasília International Airport, around 7:20 am on Saturday (14.jan). He was then taken by the PF (Federal Police) and the arrest was made. THE Power360 found that Torres’s move to the 4th Military Police Battalion in Guará was a request from the former minister’s defense.

Torres was on vacation in Miami, USA, and promised to return to Brazil. His arrival in the country was expected for Wednesday (11.jan). However, according to the former minister of the Bolsonaro government, failures at US airports caused the delay.

On Friday (13.jan), the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid he would initiate a Torres extradition process if he did not return to Brazil by Monday (16.jan).

During the execution of a search and seizure warrant, the PF found in the former minister’s house a draft for the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decree a State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in Brasília. The purpose of the document would be to change the outcome of the presidential election.

INVASION OF THE THREE POWERS

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça”, made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in Brazilian soccer team T-shirts, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

BEFORE THE INVASION

The organization of the movement had been previously monitored by the federal government, which had determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (January 8), 3 buses of security agents were deployed on the Esplanade. But they were not enough to contain the invasion of the radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses and hundreds of cars and people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from Praça dos Três Poderes.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

On Sunday (January 8), police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanada. Each access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, right-wing extremists have camped in front of barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in the federal capital.

INVASION TIMELINE

PRE-INVASION SATURDAY (7.jan)

the arrival of extremists – at least 80 buses with Bolsonaro supporters arrive in Brasília. They gather in front of the Army HQ, where the demonstrators who contest the election result are camped;

– at least 80 buses with Bolsonaro supporters arrive in Brasília. They gather in front of the Army HQ, where the demonstrators who contest the election result are camped; Prohibition of the Esplanade – it was closed to cars and people on Saturday (7.jan). According to Minister of Justice Flávio Dino, Ibaneis decided on Saturday to release the road to pedestrians, not complying with Dino’s requests that it remain closed;

it was closed to cars and people on Saturday (7.jan). According to Minister of Justice Flávio Dino, Ibaneis decided on Saturday to release the road to pedestrians, not complying with Dino’s requests that it remain closed; camping in Belo Horizonte – Minister Alexandre de Moraes issues a decision determining the clearing of the camp in front of the Army HQ in the city;

– Minister Alexandre de Moraes issues a decision determining the clearing of the camp in front of the Army HQ in the city; National Force (7 pm) – Dino issues an ordinance authorizing the use of the National Force on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília until Monday (9.jan)

SUNDAY (8.jan)

tension in the morning – Brasília dawns under tension between camped radicals and the arrival of the National Force. At 7:36 am, Dino publishes on his Twitter profile that he hopes there will be no violent acts and that the police will not need to act. The camp in front of the Army HQ has more people. It was already known, in the morning, that the demonstrators planned to walk to the Planalto Palace. Extremists call for the act in front of Congress;

– Brasília dawns under tension between camped radicals and the arrival of the National Force. At 7:36 am, Dino publishes on his Twitter profile that he hopes there will be no violent acts and that the police will not need to act. The camp in front of the Army HQ has more people. It was already known, in the morning, that the demonstrators planned to walk to the Planalto Palace. Extremists call for the act in front of Congress; camp mucio – Minister of Defense goes to the camp in the morning and says that the weather is “for now, calm” ;

– Minister of Defense goes to the camp in the morning and says that the weather is ; March to the Plateau (1pm) – Campers begin to leave the Army HQ towards the Esplanade. A military policeman praises the demonstration and says he will “escort them” to ensure the safety of those who march;

– Campers begin to leave the Army HQ towards the Esplanade. A military policeman praises the demonstration and says he will to ensure the safety of those who march; concentration (1pm) – The Power360 there are about 100 people concentrated in front of the Congress, who are only searched. They wait for the larger group and people walking from the Army HQ towards the place;

– The there are about 100 people concentrated in front of the Congress, who are only searched. They wait for the larger group and people walking from the Army HQ towards the place; lock is broken (15h) – extremists break the barrier of police protection;

Invasion of Congress (3:10 pm) – right-wing radicals invade Congress and start tearing it apart;

right-wing radicals invade Congress and start tearing it apart; Flávio Bolsonaro tries to distance himself (3:24 pm) – The senator (PL-RJ) sends a message to a group of colleagues from Casa Alta trying to remove responsibility from his father, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), of acts;

– The senator (PL-RJ) sends a message to a group of colleagues from Casa Alta trying to remove responsibility from his father, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), of acts; gas pumps (3:30 pm) – with a reduced force, the PM-DF tries to contain the demonstrators with bombs;

– with a reduced force, the PM-DF tries to contain the demonstrators with bombs; Dino manifests (3:43 pm) – Minister of Justice classifies the invasion as absurd and says that the government of the Federal District has promised reinforcements;

– Minister of Justice classifies the invasion as absurd and says that the government of the Federal District has promised reinforcements; Invasion of the Plateau (3:50 pm) – extremists advance and invade the Planalto Palace, starting the depredation and destruction of works of art and other objects;

STF invasion (3:50 pm to 4:00 pm) – practically at the same time, extremists enter and vandalize the Federal Supreme Court;

National Force arrives at the Esplanade (16:25) – Summoned the day before by the Minister of Justice, the force arrived when the headquarters of the Three Powers had already been invaded;

– Summoned the day before by the Minister of Justice, the force arrived when the headquarters of the Three Powers had already been invaded; Aras calls for investigation (4:25 pm) – the attorney general of the republic requests that the attorney general of the federal district open a criminal investigation;

– the attorney general of the republic requests that the attorney general of the federal district open a criminal investigation; resignation of Anderson Torres (17h08) – the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), dismisses the Secretary of Public Security, who is in the United States;

– the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), dismisses the Secretary of Public Security, who is in the United States; Lula decrees intervention (5:50 pm) – the president, who is in Araraquara (SP) to check the damage caused by the rains, announces federal intervention in public safety in Brasília and says that everyone will be punished. Lula blames Bolsonaro for the acts;

– the president, who is in Araraquara (SP) to check the damage caused by the rains, announces federal intervention in public safety in Brasília and says that everyone will be punished. Lula blames Bolsonaro for the acts; Valdemar: “They do not represent Bolsonaro” (6pm) – the president of the PL releases a video to the press saying that the acts do not represent the party;

– the president of the PL releases a video to the press saying that the acts do not represent the party; fire on the lawn (6:20 pm) – extremists set fire to the lawn of the National Congress;

– extremists set fire to the lawn of the National Congress; arrest of extremists (6:20 pm) – Federal District police begin to retake public buildings and arrest right-wing radicals;

– Federal District police begin to retake public buildings and arrest right-wing radicals; AGU asks for Torres arrest (6:30 pm) – the Attorney General’s Office asks the STF to arrest the former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District in flagrante delicto;

– the Attorney General’s Office asks the STF to arrest the former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District in flagrante delicto; Ibaneis apologizes (7pm) – Governor of the Federal District (MDB) apologizes to Lula, Rosa Weber, Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco;

– Governor of the Federal District (MDB) apologizes to Lula, Rosa Weber, Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco; intervenor goes to the Esplanade (20:15) – Ricardo Capelli, appointed to intervene in the security of the Federal District, goes to the Esplanada after the invasions;

– Ricardo Capelli, appointed to intervene in the security of the Federal District, goes to the Esplanada after the invasions; after 6 am, Bolsonaro condemns invasion (21:17) – the former president posts a note on his Twitter profile in which he compares the acts with left-wing demonstrations. He says he repudiates Lula’s accusations of taking responsibility for his actions;

– the former president posts a note on his Twitter profile in which he compares the acts with left-wing demonstrations. He says he repudiates Lula’s accusations of taking responsibility for his actions; PF installs crisis office (21:40) – force creates group to coordinate actions and identify perpetrators of crimes in the invasion;

– force creates group to coordinate actions and identify perpetrators of crimes in the invasion; Lula visits Planalto and STF (10 pm) – President is accompanied by ministers Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber and Dias Toffoli.

MONDAY (9.jan)

Moraes removes Ibaneis Rocha (0h20) – Minister of the STF determines removal of the Governor of the Federal District (MDB) for 90 days;

– Minister of the STF determines removal of the Governor of the Federal District (MDB) for 90 days; PM vacates camp in Brasilia — security forces work in front of the Army HQ to remove people who had been camped out since the end of the 2nd round of the presidential election;

— security forces work in front of the Army HQ to remove people who had been camped out since the end of the 2nd round of the presidential election; PF opens 3 inquiries to investigate invasion of Powers – Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, says that each investigation will investigate the circumstances and responsibility for the invasion of the buildings of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the STF (Federal Supreme Court);

Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, says that each investigation will investigate the circumstances and responsibility for the invasion of the buildings of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the STF (Federal Supreme Court); Funders of acts were identified in 10 states – Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, does not say which States would be involved or detail how many contributed money or resources to the radical demonstrations;

Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, does not say which States would be involved or detail how many contributed money or resources to the radical demonstrations; Lula, ministers and governors go to the destroyed STF building – president and federative authorities make a gesture of unity and visit the Court.

3rd FRIDAY (10.jan)

intervention in the security of the DF – Congress validates in a symbolic vote the federal intervention decree in the DF until January 31;

– Congress validates in a symbolic vote the federal intervention decree in the DF until January 31; CPI depends on investigations, says Jaques Wagner – Government leader in the Senate indicates that the CPI to investigate January 8 should only be convened in the next legislature, in February;

– Government leader in the Senate indicates that the CPI to investigate January 8 should only be convened in the next legislature, in February; Moraes orders the arrest of former minister Anderson Torres – Minister of the STF decrees the arrest of the former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District. On a trip to the US, Torres says he will return to Brazil to appear in court.

WEDNESDAY (Jan 11)