Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/18/2023 – 15:17

Former Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Ricardo Lewandowski, current president of the CNI Legal Affairs Council, stated this Monday, 18th, that an administrative reform may be necessary to increase the efficiency and productivity of the State, especially public services.

“It is something that is on the agenda of the National Congress”, he said in participation in the “Brazil in focus” forum, which takes place on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). “I believe that Brazilian society expects this initiative to be successful”, added the former minister, who defended a broad dialogue on the topic with society in general and with the public administration itself.

In the same panel, the president of the Federal Court of Auditors, Bruno Dantas, stated that public servants – who he classified as devout – need to have a way of measuring the efficiency of their work at their disposal. He considered that this assessment, however, needs to be focused on society’s demands, and not on corporate demands.