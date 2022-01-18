Munich (dpa)

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski said he was not interested that his rival Lionel Messi did not vote for him, after he was named the best player in the world last year, presented by the International Football Association “FIFA”, for the second time in a row.

Lewandowski said today, Tuesday: The question should be put to him. I didn’t do anything wrong that would make him upset with me, except for the sporting things, that’s different, but on a personal level I hope everything is fine.

He stressed: This was his decision, I respect that. I shouldn’t say anything, or be upset.

Bayern Munich player Lewandowski, 33, maintained the award he received the year before, as Messi voted for his fellow Paris Saint-Germain teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and after them Karim Benzema.

The award was announced by FIFA, through the votes of national team coaches, team captains, selected journalists and fans.

Messi won the Ballon d’Or, awarded by France Football magazine, in November, but has previously said Lewandowski should have deserved the title in 2020, when it was not awarded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewandowski made great levels in 2021, where he broke many records, and now he has 300 goals in the German League “Bundesliga” and is only surpassed by Gerd Muller.

“All of Gerd Muller’s numbers just help me to be better,” he said. If there is a number that can be broken, then I want to try. Scoring 365 goals (which is the number of the Bundesliga’s all-time top scorer registered in the name of Muller) is difficult. This is something I don’t think about. The most important thing for me is what we achieve this season.

Bayern Munich has bid farewell to the German Cup, but leads the league table by six points from its closest followers, and meets Red Bull Salzburg in the 16th round of the Champions League.